MAG 330

MAG 330

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Wadi Al Safa 4
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperMAG Property Development
Total areafrom 73 m² to 140 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 081 000 AED
from 1 081 000 AED
from 13 565 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%108 100 AED
Registration of the contract
4%43240 AED
Before the completion date
30%324 300 AED
Handover
10%108 100 AED
Post-Handover
50%540 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2025
Number of floors23
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 081 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school1 km

About project

New tower with a height of 23 floors in the City of Arabia, which is part of Dubiland. Live close to Dubai's main attractions and enjoy international-class amenities from the comfort of your home. The project includes studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each lot has a well-thought-out layout, high-quality finishes and spacious rooms.

Residents have access to international amenities: a swimming pool, yoga areas, recreation areas, sports and playgrounds, a modern gym, well-groomed parks for walking with the family. Downtown Dubai can be reached in 20 minutes by car. Transport accessibility City of Arabia is located near the main highways Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. Dubai International Airport is within 30 minutes from the house. Near the main attractions IMG Worlds of Adventure with attractions based on Marvel comics and Cartoon Network is within walking distance. Global Village and Burj Khalifa are also located near the house. High-quality finish The apartments are rented fully ready to move in. Bathrooms with plumbing fixtures, kitchens with household appliances, in the rooms – built-in wardrobes. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
73 - 99
1 081 000 - 1 451 000
14 578 - 15 278
2 bedrooms
109 - 140
1 526 000 - 1 987 000
13 565 - 14 127

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Wadi Al Safa 4