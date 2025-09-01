Residents have access to international amenities: a swimming pool, yoga areas, recreation areas, sports and playgrounds, a modern gym, well-groomed parks for walking with the family. Downtown Dubai can be reached in 20 minutes by car. Transport accessibility City of Arabia is located near the main highways Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., which allows you to quickly get to any point of the city. Dubai International Airport is within 30 minutes from the house. Near the main attractions IMG Worlds of Adventure with attractions based on Marvel comics and Cartoon Network is within walking distance. Global Village and Burj Khalifa are also located near the house. High-quality finish The apartments are rented fully ready to move in. Bathrooms with plumbing fixtures, kitchens with household appliances, in the rooms – built-in wardrobes. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

