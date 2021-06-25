UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Keturah Resort by Ritz Carlton

Keturah Resort by Ritz Carlton

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Al Jadaf, Al Khail Road, 35B
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 3
Project Render
DeveloperMAG Property Development
Total areafrom 138 m² to 357 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price8 599 000 AED
from 8 599 000 AED
from 52 751 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%1 719 800 AED
Registration of the contract
4%343960 AED
Before the completion date
30%2 579 700 AED
Handover
50%4 299 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2026
Sales launchQ2 2021
Number of floors9
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 8 599 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Cinema
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center750 m

About project

The wellness-property with panoramic views of mangroves on the coast of Dubai Creek. Enjoy the natural beauty and breathe in the fresh air. Here you will feel truly magical. The residential complex includes apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, penthouses and exclusive mansions. All furnished lots are managed by the Ritz Carlton Hotel. The windows offer stunning views of the Dubai Water Canal and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

Combining a healthy lifestyle-oriented atmosphere with luxurious finishes and branded service, The Ritz-Carlton Residences stands out from other projects. On the territory there are private berths for yachts, a F&B service, recreation rooms, a children's area, a banquet hall with a restaurant, a library, a cinema and a business center. Much attention is paid to the landscaping of the territory. 15 minutes from the house are Clemenceau Medical Center – DHCC, First Abu Dhabi Bank Al Jaddaf, Dazzle Kids Nursery and West Zone Supermarket – Al Jaddaf. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near major highways: Al Khail Road, Al Ain – Dubai Road and 2nd Za'abeel Rd. Dubai International Airport, Business Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai can be reached in 10 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is located nearby. This is a unique natural object with pink flamingos. The location among mangrove groves and azure lagoons allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in three thematic styles: Energizing Earth Mansion, Tranquil Water Mansion and Serene Sky Mansion. The decoration of objects from the Water Mansions collection includes elements of brass metal, marble and travertine, and the Earth Mansions property is made in pastel shades. Each object complies with the WELL certification standards. International level service Residents have access to the services of one of the leading hotels in the world – The Ritz-Carlton. A La Carte service allows you to solve all everyday issues: from an interpreter and a notary, ending with child care services and access to Michelin-starred restaurants. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
138 - 161
8 599 000 - 10 411 000
58 127 - 74 957
2 bedrooms
247 - 247
13 055 000 - 13 055 000
52 822 - 52 822
3 bedrooms
357 - 357
18 854 000 - 21 997 000
52 751 - 61 544

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Al Jadaf, Al Khail Road, 35B