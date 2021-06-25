Keturah Resort by Ritz Carlton

Combining a healthy lifestyle-oriented atmosphere with luxurious finishes and branded service, The Ritz-Carlton Residences stands out from other projects. On the territory there are private berths for yachts, a F&B service, recreation rooms, a children's area, a banquet hall with a restaurant, a library, a cinema and a business center. Much attention is paid to the landscaping of the territory. 15 minutes from the house are Clemenceau Medical Center – DHCC, First Abu Dhabi Bank Al Jaddaf, Dazzle Kids Nursery and West Zone Supermarket – Al Jaddaf. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near major highways: Al Khail Road, Al Ain – Dubai Road and 2nd Za'abeel Rd. Dubai International Airport, Business Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai can be reached in 10 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is located nearby. This is a unique natural object with pink flamingos. The location among mangrove groves and azure lagoons allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is made in three thematic styles: Energizing Earth Mansion, Tranquil Water Mansion and Serene Sky Mansion. The decoration of objects from the Water Mansions collection includes elements of brass metal, marble and travertine, and the Earth Mansions property is made in pastel shades. Each object complies with the WELL certification standards. International level service Residents have access to the services of one of the leading hotels in the world – The Ritz-Carlton. A La Carte service allows you to solve all everyday issues: from an interpreter and a notary, ending with child care services and access to Michelin-starred restaurants. Reliable developer MAG Property Development is a company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2003. The developer adheres to high quality standards, principles of openness and integrity.

