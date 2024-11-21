Description

New model of luxury resort living at Damac Islands 2. The community consists of eight islands: Bahamas, Tahiti, Bermuda, Barbados, Cuba, Maui, Mauritius, and Antigua. The aesthetics of the world's best destinations come together in one paradise oasis. Key features - Premium eco-friendly materials are used in the interior design: porcelain stoneware, accent panels, matte brass in metal elements, and natural walnut veneer. Thanks to cross ventilation, the rooms will always be cool. - To comply with the principles of sustainable development, intelligent systems and energy-efficient solutions have been integrated into the project. International LEED standards confirm the complex's high environmental class and long-term investment sustainability. - More than 45 types of amenities are divided into 5 categories according to the concept of an eco-friendly lifestyle: nature, health, movement, communication, and culture. Location advantages The project has access to Emirates Road. Sports City, Motor City, and Damac Hills are 15 minutes away, and the Dubai Expo exhibition complex is 20 minutes away. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 23 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport, 40 minutes.