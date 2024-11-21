Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogDamac Islands 2

Damac Islands 2

Al Yalayis 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 262 m² to 293 m²
Number of bedrooms
5
Starting price
from 944 588 $from 3 594 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
55%
Upon Handover
25%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2030
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings5
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesTownhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
5 bedrooms
262 – 293
944 588 – 1 140 367
3 594 – 3 887
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

New model of luxury resort living at Damac Islands 2. The community consists of eight islands: Bahamas, Tahiti, Bermuda, Barbados, Cuba, Maui, Mauritius, and Antigua. The aesthetics of the world's best destinations come together in one paradise oasis. Key features - Premium eco-friendly materials are used in the interior design: porcelain stoneware, accent panels, matte brass in metal elements, and natural walnut veneer. Thanks to cross ventilation, the rooms will always be cool. - To comply with the principles of sustainable development, intelligent systems and energy-efficient solutions have been integrated into the project. International LEED standards confirm the complex's high environmental class and long-term investment sustainability. - More than 45 types of amenities are divided into 5 categories according to the concept of an eco-friendly lifestyle: nature, health, movement, communication, and culture. Location advantages The project has access to Emirates Road. Sports City, Motor City, and Damac Hills are 15 minutes away, and the Dubai Expo exhibition complex is 20 minutes away. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 23 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport, 40 minutes.

Location

View on map
Al Yalayis 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Airport57 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai
    What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai21.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog