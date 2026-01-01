One Canal by AHS

Description

A boutique complex in a prestigious metropolitan district. One Canal features 24 premium-class residences in an intimate format. The project combines expressive architecture by Killa Design, world-class hotel service, and privacy. Key Features — Interior design by Hirsch Bedner Associates with optional Fendi Casa furnishing. Ceiling heights reach up to 9 meters, while spacious terraces are complemented by private pools and private elevators in select apartments. — Residents have access to a gym, yoga studio, spa and wellness floor with treatment rooms, hammam, ice room, and relaxation areas, cinema, swimming pools, a Japanese restaurant, cigar lounge, and direct access to Dubai Canal for yachting and waterfront activities. — 24/7 concierge service and a personal app, chauffeur service, valet parking, and private chef services. — Owners gain access to the exclusive Lujo club with a fleet of aircraft, luxury events, and fine dining venues worldwide. Location Advantages The residential tower is located at Dubai Water Canal next to Safa Park with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road. Travel time to Mall of the Emirates, DIFC, Dubai World Trade Centre, La Perle, Dubai Waterfall, and Business Bay is 5–10 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Burj Park, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, Sunset Mall, Kite Beach, Al Khail Mall, and Alserkal Avenue can be reached within 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 12-minute drive away.