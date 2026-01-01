Catalog
One Canal by AHS

18, 55 Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
AHS Properties
Total area
from 464 m² to 464 m²
Number of bedrooms
4
Starting price
from 8 849 555 $from 19 040 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
45%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height9 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesPenthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
464
8 849 555
19 040
Brochure

Description

A boutique complex in a prestigious metropolitan district. One Canal features 24 premium-class residences in an intimate format. The project combines expressive architecture by Killa Design, world-class hotel service, and privacy. Key Features — Interior design by Hirsch Bedner Associates with optional Fendi Casa furnishing. Ceiling heights reach up to 9 meters, while spacious terraces are complemented by private pools and private elevators in select apartments. — Residents have access to a gym, yoga studio, spa and wellness floor with treatment rooms, hammam, ice room, and relaxation areas, cinema, swimming pools, a Japanese restaurant, cigar lounge, and direct access to Dubai Canal for yachting and waterfront activities. — 24/7 concierge service and a personal app, chauffeur service, valet parking, and private chef services. — Owners gain access to the exclusive Lujo club with a fleet of aircraft, luxury events, and fine dining venues worldwide. Location Advantages The residential tower is located at Dubai Water Canal next to Safa Park with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road. Travel time to Mall of the Emirates, DIFC, Dubai World Trade Centre, La Perle, Dubai Waterfall, and Business Bay is 5–10 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Burj Park, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, Sunset Mall, Kite Beach, Al Khail Mall, and Alserkal Avenue can be reached within 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 12-minute drive away.

Location

18, 55 Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea2 km
School3 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Metro station2 km
Airport19 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
