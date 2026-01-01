Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogWeybridge Gardens 5 by Leos

Weybridge Gardens 5 by Leos

J1 Tower Dubai land, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Leos Development
Total area
from 42 m² to 144 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 225 691 $from 3 735 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
45%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
42
225 691
5 293
1 bedroom
79
327 822
4 140
2 bedrooms
115
436 496 – 445 183
3 782 – 3 854
3 bedrooms
137 – 144
514 703 – 543 024
3 735 – 3 755
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Premium residential complex in Dubailand. The architecture of Weybridge Gardens 5 is inspired by the shape of flower petals and the healing atmosphere of the thermal springs of Tuscany. The geometric facade is softened by smooth lines and delicate lighting, creating a seamless dialogue between the interior and exterior spaces. Key features - The apartments are finished in light beige tones with wooden accents, built-in kitchen cabinets and wardrobes, quartz countertops, plumbing fixtures, ceramic floor tiles, water-saving faucets, energy-efficient lighting, and double-glazed windows. - Each residence has at least one parking space. - Residents have access to a fully equipped gym, dance and boxing studios, lounge areas, a rooftop infinity pool, a barbecue terrace, an open-air cinema, a pizzeria, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project has access to Emirates Road and Al Ain Road. IMG World of Adventures theme park is 12 minutes away, Global Village is 14 minutes away, and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. The Mall of the Emirates is 25 minutes away, and Dubai Marina is 30 minutes away. It takes 22 minutes to drive to Dubai International Airport.

Location

View on map
J1 Tower Dubai land, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport50 m
School1 km
Shop10 m
Medical center1 km
Airport24 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
Catalog