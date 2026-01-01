Weybridge Gardens 5 by Leos

Description

Premium residential complex in Dubailand. The architecture of Weybridge Gardens 5 is inspired by the shape of flower petals and the healing atmosphere of the thermal springs of Tuscany. The geometric facade is softened by smooth lines and delicate lighting, creating a seamless dialogue between the interior and exterior spaces. Key features - The apartments are finished in light beige tones with wooden accents, built-in kitchen cabinets and wardrobes, quartz countertops, plumbing fixtures, ceramic floor tiles, water-saving faucets, energy-efficient lighting, and double-glazed windows. - Each residence has at least one parking space. - Residents have access to a fully equipped gym, dance and boxing studios, lounge areas, a rooftop infinity pool, a barbecue terrace, an open-air cinema, a pizzeria, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a coworking space, and more. Location advantages The project has access to Emirates Road and Al Ain Road. IMG World of Adventures theme park is 12 minutes away, Global Village is 14 minutes away, and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. The Mall of the Emirates is 25 minutes away, and Dubai Marina is 30 minutes away. It takes 22 minutes to drive to Dubai International Airport.