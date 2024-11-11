Catalog
Binghatti Luxuria

Jenin Building, JVT District 4, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 31 m² to 89 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 208 305 $from 4 697 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors34
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
31 – 39
208 305 – 217 835
5 450 – 6 668
1 bedroom
60 – 79
340 095 – 371 953
4 697 – 5 620
2 bedrooms
89
490 129 – 500 748
5 477 – 5 596
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Architectural embodiment of quiet luxury at JVT. The Binghatti Luxuria residential complex is built on a strict geometric grid that sets the rhythm of the space, creating a sense of inner peace. The satin chrome facade provides effective protection from the sun, blending seamlessly with the surrounding landscape. Key features - The apartments are decorated in a light, natural color palette and feature built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - The interiors are finished with marble, natural stone, oak, aged bronze, and glass, creating a sense of tactile depth and visual purity. - Residents have access to sports and children's playgrounds, walking paths, a gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge areas, a guest lobby, a jacuzzi, picnic lawns, and more. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, and City Centre Me'aisem shopping mall, 12 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, and 14 minutes to Expo City. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Jenin Building, JVT District 4, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School600 m
Shop210 m
Airport28 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

