Description

Architectural embodiment of quiet luxury at JVT. The Binghatti Luxuria residential complex is built on a strict geometric grid that sets the rhythm of the space, creating a sense of inner peace. The satin chrome facade provides effective protection from the sun, blending seamlessly with the surrounding landscape. Key features - The apartments are decorated in a light, natural color palette and feature built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. - The interiors are finished with marble, natural stone, oak, aged bronze, and glass, creating a sense of tactile depth and visual purity. - Residents have access to sports and children's playgrounds, walking paths, a gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge areas, a guest lobby, a jacuzzi, picnic lawns, and more. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, and City Centre Me'aisem shopping mall, 12 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, and 14 minutes to Expo City. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.