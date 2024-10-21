Catalog
Artistry One Residences by Select Group

Artistry One Residences by Select Group

Design District, Zaabeel 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Select Group
Total area
from 68 m² to 430 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 626 276 $from 8 696 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors36
Water supplyYes
Building height151.9 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Number of parking spaces300

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
68
626 276
9 098
2 bedrooms
84
735 194
8 696
3 bedrooms
182
1 633 764
8 954
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Exquisite residential complex in Dubai Design District combines the dynamics of a creative cluster with the comfort of a peaceful life. Artistry One Residences was created with special attention to proportions, light, and architectural rhythm, forming a balanced space filled with harmony and meaning. Key features - The apartments are finished with high-quality materials: ceramic tiles, matte nickel, and tempered glass. - All units have a built-in stove, gas oven, and Teka refrigerator. The duplexes are equipped with Miele appliances. - Each residence has at least one parking space. - A charging station is provided for electric car owners. - The complex's infrastructure includes a gym, sports and children's playgrounds, lounge areas, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a sauna, an ice bath, a steam room, a guest lobby, and more. Location advantages The project has access to the Al Ain and Ras Al Khor highways. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 8 minutes away, while Meydan Racecourse and the DIFC district are 12 minutes away. Jumeirah Beach is 18 minutes away, and Dubai Hills Golf Club is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Design District, Zaabeel 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Design District

Dubai
Dubai Design District is a creative district of Dubai created for artists and designers. The residential and transportation infrastructure is quite developed here. The community is suitable for young people, expats, investors and creative people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center4 km
Airport14 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Select Group

Select Group

Established in 2002, the company is a leading premium real estate developer with a reputation for developing luxury residential, commercial and mixed-use developments in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Europe.
More details

