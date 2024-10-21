Artistry One Residences by Select Group

Description

Exquisite residential complex in Dubai Design District combines the dynamics of a creative cluster with the comfort of a peaceful life. Artistry One Residences was created with special attention to proportions, light, and architectural rhythm, forming a balanced space filled with harmony and meaning. Key features - The apartments are finished with high-quality materials: ceramic tiles, matte nickel, and tempered glass. - All units have a built-in stove, gas oven, and Teka refrigerator. The duplexes are equipped with Miele appliances. - Each residence has at least one parking space. - A charging station is provided for electric car owners. - The complex's infrastructure includes a gym, sports and children's playgrounds, lounge areas, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a sauna, an ice bath, a steam room, a guest lobby, and more. Location advantages The project has access to the Al Ain and Ras Al Khor highways. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 8 minutes away, while Meydan Racecourse and the DIFC district are 12 minutes away. Jumeirah Beach is 18 minutes away, and Dubai Hills Golf Club is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.