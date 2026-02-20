Top 5 apps for real estate agents in Dubai

The Dubai real estate market is one of the most technologically advanced in the world. Thanks to DLD and the digitization of public services, many processes here take place online. It is important for real estate agents not only to know the professional tools for searching for properties and verifying transactions, but also to understand which apps make life easier for their clients. This selection includes five key apps that both agents and buyers should have at their fingertips.





Careem: a universal assistant for navigating the city

Transportation, delivery, everyday payments

It is impossible to discuss Dubai without mentioning this app. Careem is a true ecosystem service that will be useful both for real estate agents showing properties in different areas and for clients who are just beginning to explore the city. A potential buyer or tenant can easily assess transport accessibility. With Careem, you can budget for regular trips by checking the approximate cost of the route from your future home to the office or your favorite beach.

After showing an apartment, a real estate agent can advise a client to quickly call a car through the app instead of hailing a taxi on a busy road. The service also allows you to rent scooters and bicycles or order grocery delivery, making life in a new neighborhood more comfortable from day one.

Advice for users from an experienced realtor. Remember that you need a local phone number to register. A subscription can quickly pay for itself if you plan to actively use rides and delivery services.





Privilee: access to a premium lifestyle

Visit the best beaches, pools, and gyms at 5-star hotels

This app is your ticket to a premium world for those who want to enjoy the amenities of top hotels without staying there.

When showing a client a villa or apartment, a real estate agent can point out that there are Privilee partner hotels nearby. This becomes a compelling argument: “You will live in a quiet area, but 10 minutes away is the beach of the most fashionable hotel, accessible with a subscription in the app.” And investors coming for a few weeks, or future residents, can test the standard of living in Dubai while relaxing by the pools overlooking the most famous landmarks.





Dubai Now: the city in your smartphone

Payment for public services, parking, fines, visas

This is Dubai's official government app, combining more than 130 services from 34 organizations. Realtors usually recommend this app to clients who have just moved in. Through Dubai Now, you can pay for DEWA activation (electricity and water), check parking (RTA), and pay any fines. The app has a feature for viewing and managing real estate properties, as well as checking lease agreements (Ejari), which makes it useful for owners as well.





Dubai REST: the official tool for transactions

Execution of purchase and sale transactions and registration of leases

An app from the Dubai Land Department (DLD) that takes the transaction process to the digital level: it allows you to check the title deed, broker's license, and property history. Through the app, you can register a lease agreement (Ejari), apply for a mortgage, and even manage your property remotely by paying bills.





Smart Judge: an intelligent assistant

An official web service (not quite an app, but its usefulness outweighs this “flaw”) created by the Dubai Land Department for the pre-trial settlement of disputes in the field of real estate and leasing

Its main feature is an intelligent simulation of a court decision: the user describes their conflict situation by answering questions, and the algorithm uses the data entered to simulate the likely verdict that a real judge would give. This allows the parties (tenants and landlords) to assess their risks and prospects in advance, without wasting time and money on going to court.

The service covers more than 15 typical categories of disputes and 100 different scenarios, providing free legal advice and explaining the rights and obligations of the parties. Smart Judge is part of Dubai's large-scale strategy to digitize justice and increase transparency in the real estate market, helping to resolve conflicts quickly, efficiently, and without unnecessary costs.