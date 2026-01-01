Muheira by Modon

Description

Elegant residential complex on Al Reem Island. The Muheira apartment complex combines the dynamics of urban lifestyle with the peaceful atmosphere of a resort. It offers a harmonious environment for families and young professionals who value comfort, aesthetics, and nature. Key features - The apartments are finished to a high standard, with spacious, well-designed layouts featuring panoramic windows and balconies. - Charging stations are available for electric vehicle owners. - Residents have access to a fitness room, children's playground, rooftop terrace, infinity pool, separate children's pool, cinema, lounge areas, barbecue area, Zen garden with walking paths, and more. Location advantages The project is located in one of the fastest-growing and most sought-after areas of Abu Dhabi, combining prestige, convenience, and developed infrastructure. The ADGM financial center and city center are just 5 minutes away. Within a 10-15 minute radius, there are waterfronts, parks, shops, restaurants, schools, and medical facilities. The drive to Zayed International Airport takes 25 minutes.