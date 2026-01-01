Catalog
Muheira by Modon

162, Al Reem Street, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Modon Properties
Total area
from 73 m² to 237 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 326 753 $from 4 476 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
5%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
73 – 107
326 753 – 478 939
4 476
2 bedrooms
110 – 180
599 047 – 980 258
5 446
3 bedrooms
182 – 237
925 800 – 1 205 574
5 087
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Elegant residential complex on Al Reem Island. The Muheira apartment complex combines the dynamics of urban lifestyle with the peaceful atmosphere of a resort. It offers a harmonious environment for families and young professionals who value comfort, aesthetics, and nature. Key features - The apartments are finished to a high standard, with spacious, well-designed layouts featuring panoramic windows and balconies. - Charging stations are available for electric vehicle owners. - Residents have access to a fitness room, children's playground, rooftop terrace, infinity pool, separate children's pool, cinema, lounge areas, barbecue area, Zen garden with walking paths, and more. Location advantages The project is located in one of the fastest-growing and most sought-after areas of Abu Dhabi, combining prestige, convenience, and developed infrastructure. The ADGM financial center and city center are just 5 minutes away. Within a 10-15 minute radius, there are waterfronts, parks, shops, restaurants, schools, and medical facilities. The drive to Zayed International Airport takes 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
162, Al Reem Street, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
Sea2 km
School750 m
Shop800 m
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
