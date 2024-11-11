Description

Luxurious residential community where the prestige of a global brand becomes part of everyday life. The striking silhouette of Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City is formed by 12 impressive towers. The smooth, sculptural forms of the buildings reflect the precision of engineering and convey a sense of movement and energy inspired by the dynamics of the legendary Mercedes-Benz design. Key features - All apartments feature light pastel finishes, built-in appliances, smart control systems, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. Some lots are equipped with private pools. - The complex is equipped with solar photovoltaic technology, which ensures energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact. - Residents can take advantage of valet parking and concierge services. - Premium amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, sports court, panoramic running track, entertainment and leisure studios, infinity pool, spa, cafes and restaurants, park, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Al Ain Road. It takes just 8 minutes to reach Dubai's iconic locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera, 9 minutes to the Museum of the Future, and 12 minutes to Dubai Frame. The Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, and Burj Al Arab Hotel are 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is also 15 minutes away.