Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogMercedes-Benz Places Binghatti City

Mercedes-Benz Places Binghatti City

2F, Nad Al Sheba Road, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 33 m² to 119 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 435 670 $from 8 971 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
33
435 670
12 986
1 bedroom
57
680 735
11 870
2 bedrooms
91
816 882
8 971
3 bedrooms
119
1 347 855
11 296
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Luxurious residential community where the prestige of a global brand becomes part of everyday life. The striking silhouette of Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City is formed by 12 impressive towers. The smooth, sculptural forms of the buildings reflect the precision of engineering and convey a sense of movement and energy inspired by the dynamics of the legendary Mercedes-Benz design. Key features - All apartments feature light pastel finishes, built-in appliances, smart control systems, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. Some lots are equipped with private pools. - The complex is equipped with solar photovoltaic technology, which ensures energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact. - Residents can take advantage of valet parking and concierge services. - Premium amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, sports court, panoramic running track, entertainment and leisure studios, infinity pool, spa, cafes and restaurants, park, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Al Ain Road. It takes just 8 minutes to reach Dubai's iconic locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera, 9 minutes to the Museum of the Future, and 12 minutes to Dubai Frame. The Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, and Burj Al Arab Hotel are 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is also 15 minutes away.

Location

View on map
2F, Nad Al Sheba Road, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
Shop400 m
Medical center700 m
Airport17 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

News

  1. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  2. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog