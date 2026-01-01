Trio Isle by Missoni

Description

Three exquisite towers on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Nestled between the majestic Hajar Mountains and the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, Trio Isle offers a high standard of living amidst unspoiled nature. Experience a resort atmosphere where every day is filled with sunshine, soft breezes and exceptional comfort. Key features - Apartments are finished with premium materials, built-in appliances and storage, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: fitness center, yoga space, children's and sports grounds, spa, several swimming pools, recreation area, etc. - Access to a private beach 240 meters long. Location advantages The project is surrounded by a unique combination of mountains, deserts, mangrove forests and 43 kilometers of white-sand beaches with crystal clear water. Dubai International Airport is only 60 minutes away via Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 30 minutes away. The Wynn Al Marjan Resort is 5 minutes away. Safaris, hiking, rock climbing, water sports, diving and the world's famous longest ziplines on Jebel Jais Mountain are also available here.