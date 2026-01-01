Catalog
Trio Isle by Missoni

140, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
RKM Durar Properties
Total area
from 60 m² to 199 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 518 927 $from 7 674 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
30%
Before Completion
46%
Upon Handover
24%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
60 – 95
518 927 – 805 499
8 395 – 8 567
2 bedrooms
90 – 137
734 908 – 1 051 929
7 674 – 8 147
3 bedrooms
199
1 550 760 – 1 711 990
7 769 – 8 575
Description

Three exquisite towers on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Nestled between the majestic Hajar Mountains and the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, Trio Isle offers a high standard of living amidst unspoiled nature. Experience a resort atmosphere where every day is filled with sunshine, soft breezes and exceptional comfort. Key features - Apartments are finished with premium materials, built-in appliances and storage, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: fitness center, yoga space, children's and sports grounds, spa, several swimming pools, recreation area, etc. - Access to a private beach 240 meters long. Location advantages The project is surrounded by a unique combination of mountains, deserts, mangrove forests and 43 kilometers of white-sand beaches with crystal clear water. Dubai International Airport is only 60 minutes away via Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 30 minutes away. The Wynn Al Marjan Resort is 5 minutes away. Safaris, hiking, rock climbing, water sports, diving and the world's famous longest ziplines on Jebel Jais Mountain are also available here.

Location

140, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport37 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Volleyball court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Waterside

Developer

RKM Durar Properties

RKM Durar Properties

One of the UAE's leading real estate developers, the company, which owns more than 1,200 residential and commercial properties available for both purchase and rental, has earned recognition for its innovative and strategic real estate solutions. Keeping in mind the needs of a diverse multicultural society, the real estate developer ensures that each project is customized to meet the unique needs of its clients.
