Established in 2002, the company is a leading premium real estate developer with a reputation for developing luxury residential, commercial and mixed-use developments in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Europe.


Select Group's advantages:

- attractive locations

- competent management

- strong partnerships

- uncompromising quality


The most famous Select Group projects are Marina Gate, Studio One and The Torch at Dubai Marina. The group's first project in Dubai was The Torch, which was the tallest residential building in the world at the time of its completion in May 2011.

1 offer
Jumeirah Living Business Bay
Jumeirah Living Business Bay
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 20
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperSelect Group
Total areafrom 397 m² to 397 m²
Down payment5%
4 bedroomsfrom 397 m²from 18 396 000 AED
from 18 396 000 AEDfrom 46 261 AED/m²
