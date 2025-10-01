Established in 2002, the company is a leading premium real estate developer with a reputation for developing luxury residential, commercial and mixed-use developments in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Europe.





Select Group's advantages:

- attractive locations

- competent management

- strong partnerships

- uncompromising quality





The most famous Select Group projects are Marina Gate, Studio One and The Torch at Dubai Marina. The group's first project in Dubai was The Torch, which was the tallest residential building in the world at the time of its completion in May 2011.