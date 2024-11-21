Catalog
Sobha Sanctuary

Al Yufrah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 228 m² to 668 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 4 to 6
Starting price
from 1 019 381 $from 1 526 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
228 – 463
1 088 062 – 2 646 950
4 763 – 5 715
5 bedrooms
381 – 540
1 984 882 – 3 086 973
5 202 – 5 715
6 bedrooms
668
1 019 381 – 1 046 207
1 526 – 1 566
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

New standard of harmonious living in the iconic Sobha Sanctuary residential community. The area is characterized by an abundance of trees and green spaces, with a spacious park at its center, surrounded by residential neighborhoods. These are complemented by a shopping mall, schools, medical facilities, and carefully designed public spaces, creating a balanced ecosystem for everyday comfort. Key features - The bright villas feature high-quality finishes, built-in appliances from European brands, walk-in closets and storage systems, artificial stone countertops, porcelain tile flooring, and high ceilings. - Each residence has 2 covered parking spaces. - For pet owners, there is a separate park for walking and a pet washing station. - The community infrastructure is very diverse: running and walking trails, terraces for yoga, Pilates, and meditation, rooms for sound and aromatherapy, open and closed playgrounds, music studios, separate swimming pools for adults and children, coworking spaces, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Jebel Ali Road. It takes 13 minutes to get to the Camelicious dairy farm, 20 minutes to the Dubai Outlet Mall, and 25 minutes to the IMG World of Adventures amusement park and Global Village theme park. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.

Location

View on map
Al Yufrah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport40 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More details

