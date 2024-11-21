Description

New standard of harmonious living in the iconic Sobha Sanctuary residential community. The area is characterized by an abundance of trees and green spaces, with a spacious park at its center, surrounded by residential neighborhoods. These are complemented by a shopping mall, schools, medical facilities, and carefully designed public spaces, creating a balanced ecosystem for everyday comfort. Key features - The bright villas feature high-quality finishes, built-in appliances from European brands, walk-in closets and storage systems, artificial stone countertops, porcelain tile flooring, and high ceilings. - Each residence has 2 covered parking spaces. - For pet owners, there is a separate park for walking and a pet washing station. - The community infrastructure is very diverse: running and walking trails, terraces for yoga, Pilates, and meditation, rooms for sound and aromatherapy, open and closed playgrounds, music studios, separate swimming pools for adults and children, coworking spaces, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Jebel Ali Road. It takes 13 minutes to get to the Camelicious dairy farm, 20 minutes to the Dubai Outlet Mall, and 25 minutes to the IMG World of Adventures amusement park and Global Village theme park. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.