Inara Residence is a boutique mid-rise project located in the promising and rapidly developing Dubai South district. The project is focused on a calm lifestyle surrounded by nature, while offering convenient access to key locations in Dubai. Key features: – All apartments are delivered with full finishing and are ready for occupancy. The specifications include modern kitchens with built-in appliances, sanitary fittings, a smart home system with Alexa support, and dedicated parking spaces for residents. – Residents have access to a wide range of infrastructure and leisure areas, including swimming pools for adults and children, landscaped gardens and internal courtyards, and lounge spaces with water features. – Facilities for an active and social lifestyle include an indoor gym, a yoga deck, a rooftop jogging track, a clubhouse, a multipurpose hall, and an open-air cinema. Location advantages: The project has direct access to major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. Expo City Dubai can be reached in approximately 10 minutes by car. The drive to Jebel Ali, JAFZA, and Dubai Marina takes around 20–30 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa are located 35–40 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is approximately 15 minutes by car.