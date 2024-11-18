Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogInara Residence

Inara Residence

Paradise Building, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 32 m² to 103 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 173 451 $from 4 195 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
32
173 451
5 365
1 bedroom
67
299 523
4 441
2 bedrooms
103
432 947
4 195

Description

Inara Residence is a boutique mid-rise project located in the promising and rapidly developing Dubai South district. The project is focused on a calm lifestyle surrounded by nature, while offering convenient access to key locations in Dubai. Key features: – All apartments are delivered with full finishing and are ready for occupancy. The specifications include modern kitchens with built-in appliances, sanitary fittings, a smart home system with Alexa support, and dedicated parking spaces for residents. – Residents have access to a wide range of infrastructure and leisure areas, including swimming pools for adults and children, landscaped gardens and internal courtyards, and lounge spaces with water features. – Facilities for an active and social lifestyle include an indoor gym, a yoga deck, a rooftop jogging track, a clubhouse, a multipurpose hall, and an open-air cinema. Location advantages: The project has direct access to major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. Expo City Dubai can be reached in approximately 10 minutes by car. The drive to Jebel Ali, JAFZA, and Dubai Marina takes around 20–30 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa are located 35–40 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is approximately 15 minutes by car.

Location

View on map
Paradise Building, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School750 m
Shop700 m
Medical center2 km
Airport16 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More details

News

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog