The Row Saadiyat by Aldar

Description

The Row Saadiyat is a boutique residential development located in the very heart of the education and museum district of Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi, combining contemporary architecture with an art-oriented lifestyle. Seven mid-rise buildings are surrounded by iconic cultural landmarks, beaches, and scenic walking routes. Key Features – Apartments finished in a warm natural palette, featuring the use of wood, stone, and tactile textures; built-in kitchens, high-quality fitted furniture, and a smart home system. – Infrastructure for comfortable and active living, including landscaped gardens, swimming pools, fitness centres, walking and cycling paths, children’s playgrounds, and spaces for relaxation and social interaction. – A high level of service and security, including 24-hour security, video surveillance, and concierge services. Location Advantages The residences are located in close proximity to Mamsha Beach and Saadiyat Grove. Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi can be reached within 5–10 minutes. Downtown Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque are approximately 10–20 minutes away. Yas Island (Ferrari World, Yas Mall, Yas Bay) is a 15–20 minute drive. Zayed International Airport is located around 20–30 minutes away.