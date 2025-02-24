Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogThe Row Saadiyat by Aldar

The Row Saadiyat by Aldar

23/8, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway Street, Yas Island South, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 89 m² to 264 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 1 007 488 $from 11 044 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2030
Number of buildings1
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
89
1 007 488
11 320
2 bedrooms
143
1 579 305
11 044
3 bedrooms
264
3 131 381
11 861
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The Row Saadiyat is a boutique residential development located in the very heart of the education and museum district of Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi, combining contemporary architecture with an art-oriented lifestyle. Seven mid-rise buildings are surrounded by iconic cultural landmarks, beaches, and scenic walking routes. Key Features – Apartments finished in a warm natural palette, featuring the use of wood, stone, and tactile textures; built-in kitchens, high-quality fitted furniture, and a smart home system. – Infrastructure for comfortable and active living, including landscaped gardens, swimming pools, fitness centres, walking and cycling paths, children’s playgrounds, and spaces for relaxation and social interaction. – A high level of service and security, including 24-hour security, video surveillance, and concierge services. Location Advantages The residences are located in close proximity to Mamsha Beach and Saadiyat Grove. Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi can be reached within 5–10 minutes. Downtown Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque are approximately 10–20 minutes away. Yas Island (Ferrari World, Yas Mall, Yas Bay) is a 15–20 minute drive. Zayed International Airport is located around 20–30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
23/8, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway Street, Yas Island South, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Saadiyat Island

Abu Dhabi
Saadiyat Island is a large natural island and one of the most popular neighborhoods in Abu Dhabi. It has a highly developed residential infrastructure and transportation network. The community is suitable for young professionals, expats, investors, families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea390 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport26 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace

Developer

Aldar Properties

Aldar Properties

A reliable developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.
More details

News

  1. Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price
    Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price24.02.2025
Item 1 of 1
Catalog