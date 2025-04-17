Catalog
Serenz by Danube

1, Lootah Villas, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 35 m² to 121 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 228 727 $from 5 046 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors50
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35
228 727
6 462
1 bedroom
49
321 307
6 429
2 bedrooms
79
462 900
5 841
3 bedrooms
121
612 662
5 046
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A contemporary residence in the center of vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle. Serenz is a 50-storey tower with fully furnished apartments, combining thoughtful architecture and convenient transport accessibility. The project is created for those who value functionality and everyday comfort. Key Features — The collection of units is presented with finishes in creamy, beige, and chestnut shades. Furniture includes low beds and sofas with soft upholstery, round tables, armchairs, as well as kitchen islands and cabinets. Interior accents are created with wooden panels, glass, and vertical slats. — World-class infrastructure: swimming pools, gym, running track, basketball, volleyball, and cricket courts, tennis and badminton courts, children’s play area with trampoline and climbing wall, barbecue terrace, meditation garden, yoga studio, coworking space, saunas and steam rooms. — Within the community: parking, prayer rooms, dog grooming, and an urban park. Location Advantages The club house is located in the central area of Jumeirah Village Circle with direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Circle Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Internet City Metro, Dubai Marina, The Springs Souk, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Golf Course, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, and Trump International Golf Club can be reached within 10–15 minutes. The drive to Global Village, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, IMG World, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa takes about 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
1, Lootah Villas, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
School2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center450 m
Airport32 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More details

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
Item 1 of 2
