Serenz by Danube

A contemporary residence in the center of vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle. Serenz is a 50-storey tower with fully furnished apartments, combining thoughtful architecture and convenient transport accessibility. The project is created for those who value functionality and everyday comfort. Key Features — The collection of units is presented with finishes in creamy, beige, and chestnut shades. Furniture includes low beds and sofas with soft upholstery, round tables, armchairs, as well as kitchen islands and cabinets. Interior accents are created with wooden panels, glass, and vertical slats. — World-class infrastructure: swimming pools, gym, running track, basketball, volleyball, and cricket courts, tennis and badminton courts, children’s play area with trampoline and climbing wall, barbecue terrace, meditation garden, yoga studio, coworking space, saunas and steam rooms. — Within the community: parking, prayer rooms, dog grooming, and an urban park. Location Advantages The club house is located in the central area of Jumeirah Village Circle with direct access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Circle Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Internet City Metro, Dubai Marina, The Springs Souk, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Golf Course, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, and Trump International Golf Club can be reached within 10–15 minutes. The drive to Global Village, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, IMG World, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa takes about 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.