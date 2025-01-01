Catalog
An iconic international company with 30 years of experience in the real estate market. Some of its most notable achievements include:

- Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world with 205 floors.

- Downtown Dubai with more than 1 800 retail stores, 35 000 homes and a population of 90 000.

- Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai is the most visited destination with over 100 million visitors a year worldwide.


Eagle Hills Advantages:

- extensive experience

- careful planning

- consistent quality

- unrivaled design


Eagle Hills is a combination of advanced technology and intellectual knowledge to revolutionize the real estate industry.

3 offers
Citrine Residences by Eagle Hills
Citrine Residences by Eagle Hills
Azure Beach Residence, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2027
DeveloperEagle Hills
Total areafrom 112 m² to 188 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 112 m²from 1 613 888 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 154 m²from 2 549 888 AED
from 1 613 888 AEDfrom 14 405 AED/m²
GEM Residences by Eagle Hills
GEM Residences by Eagle Hills
10/2, Al Khan 2 Street, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperEagle Hills
Total areafrom 163 m² to 192 m²
Down payment10%
3 bedroomsfrom 163 m²from 2 690 888 AED
from 2 690 888 AEDfrom 14 438 AED/m²
Aysha Residences
Aysha Residences
United Arab Emirates, Sharjah, Al Khalidiah, Al Khan, Al Khan 2 Street, 10/2
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2026
DeveloperEagle Hills
Total areafrom 198 m² to 250 m²
Down payment10%
2 bedroomsfrom 198 m²from 2 051 888 AED
from 2 051 888 AEDfrom 8 264 AED/m²
