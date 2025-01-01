An iconic international company with 30 years of experience in the real estate market. Some of its most notable achievements include:

- Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world with 205 floors.

- Downtown Dubai with more than 1 800 retail stores, 35 000 homes and a population of 90 000.

- Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai is the most visited destination with over 100 million visitors a year worldwide.





Eagle Hills Advantages:

- extensive experience

- careful planning

- consistent quality

- unrivaled design





Eagle Hills is a combination of advanced technology and intellectual knowledge to revolutionize the real estate industry.