Citrine Residences
Azure Beach Residence, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperEagle Hills
Total areafrom 69 m² to 201 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price
from 966 888 AEDfrom 13 701 AED/m²
Payment plan *
On Booking
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Sale
Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
69
966 888
14 013
2 bedrooms
102
1 458 888
14 303
3 bedrooms
154 – 201
2 581 888 – 2 753 888
13 701 – 16 766
Azure Beach Residence, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Infrastructure
Transport accessibility
Sea350 m
High school300 m
Shop4 km
Airport10 km
Project advantages
For children
- Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
- Swimming pool
Sport
- Sports ground
- Gym
Territory
- Promenade
Additionally
- Waterside
- Lobby