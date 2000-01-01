Catalog
Citrine Residences

Azure Beach Residence, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Eagle Hills
Total area
from 69 m² to 201 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 966 888 AEDfrom 13 701 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
69
966 888
14 013
2 bedrooms
102
1 458 888
14 303
3 bedrooms
154 – 201
2 581 888 – 2 753 888
13 701 – 16 766
Project brochure

Infrastructure

On map
Azure Beach Residence, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea350 m
High school300 m
Shop4 km
Airport10 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Lobby
