Secondary sale on installment plan at a super price

Prestigious residential complex on the first coastline in the emirate of Sharjah. Residents of Maryam Island will enjoy a combination of exquisite style and premium amenities, as well as direct access to an 800-meter promenade along the Persian Gulf coast. The project is conveniently located in close proximity to the center of Sharjah and Dubai. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes about 15 minutes, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away by car. Handover is scheduled for September 2026.





Key features

Spacious apartments with high-quality finishes: porcelain stoneware, quartz, ceramics, wood, and wood paneling. The complex includes swimming pools, gyms, and spaces for yoga and meditation. The project has been implemented with environmental sustainability in mind and offers extensive green areas for recreation and entertainment. The building has all the necessary utilities, including Wi-Fi in public areas and modern management systems. Residents are provided with a 24-hour concierge service and a reliable security and video surveillance system.





Various payment options are available depending on the selected lot:

Studio apartment, 35.5 sq.m.

47% upon signing the contract, 11% before handover, 42% upon handover

1 bedroom, 66.6 sq.m.

33% upon signing the contract, 7% before handover, 60% upon handover

1 bedroom, 72.2 sq.m.

100% cash payment upon signing the contract

3 bedrooms, 126.1 sq.m.

60% upon signing the contract, 40% upon handover





To submit a request, use the special button on the project page or write to us on WhatsApp via this link 👈🏻