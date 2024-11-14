Construction of a passenger station in Sharjah: what makes it attractive to investors

Sharjah is strategically located between the Northern Emirates and Dubai. It is home to many attractions and entertainment facilities: an oceanarium, beautiful green parks, shopping centres, local markets, picturesque promenades, mosques and more. Over the years, the Emirate is becoming more popular and more and more investors prefer to invest in local property.





Sharjah property market

If we take into account the first quarter of 2024, the Sharjah property market has shown great growth. The total number of transactions here has reached over 23,000 (according to the Department of Real Estate Registration). The Emirate has proved attractive not only for domestic but also for international investors: so far the prices for properties here are lower than in Dubai. This means that there is potential for growth.









Property advantages in Sharjah

Proximity to Dubai: the distance between Sharjah and, for example, Burj Khalifa 一 15-20 minutes by car.

Continuous improvement of infrastructure and services.

A lot of vacant land for the construction of new residential complexes.

The cost of property is lower than in Dubai.

Fewer tourists than in other emirates.

Beautiful promenades and clean beaches.





Passenger station in Sharjah

The railway station in Sharjah is opened for a reason: it is a big project to create the National Network of Emirates Railways (Etihad Rail). In total, it will connect 11 towns and villages. The ultramodern trains will be comfortable for residents and visitors (and how could they not be, it's the UAE!) Passengers will have access to 一 snacks and drinks, phone charging stations, air conditioning, information and entertainment systems and more.





How the opening is favourable

Building a railway station in Sharjah 一 a highly profitable project for potential investors. Let's break down in detail what is expected with the arrival of a passenger station in the emirate. Firstly, it will not only improve connectivity between cities, but also facilitate access to the emirates' key business and entertainment centres. Secondly, the construction contributes to the development of socio-economic infrastructure, which in turn attracts additional investment and helps in the creation of new jobs. Finally, such a project will open up opportunities for the development of the tourism industry in Sharjah. This will definitely not escape investors who are interested in investing in the emirate's property.









Top 3 main factors for investors

The availability of comfortable public transport will increase the attractiveness of property in Sharjah. Demand will especially increase in those locations where railway lines will be nearby. There will be new opportunities not only for investors but also for property developers. Thanks to the access to other emirates, new and nearby areas will begin to develop with double force. The railway infrastructure 一 is a long-term investment. Thanks to it, profitability and steady growth in property prices can be seen for several years.





Top 2 profitable projects in Sharjah for investors

Citrine Residences 一 a residential development located between the seafront and the beach. Ideal for those who have always dreamed of a comfortable coastal lifestyle. Lots are equipped with private balconies or terraces. Developed internal infrastructure: gym, swimming pools, etc. In walking distance is a park with a variety of entertainment and recreational areas.

Handover: 1st quarter 2027

Price: from AED 2 581 888





Aysha Residences 一 is a modern project located on Maryam Island. The complex provides residents and their guests with a wide range of services and developed internal infrastructure. There is a swimming pool, fitness centre, playground for children, etc. on the territory. Living here is ideal for families with a young child, as kindergartens and schools are located within ten minutes from the complex.

Handover: 1st quarter 2026

Price: from AED 1 848 888