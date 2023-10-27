UAE
Aysha Residences

United Arab Emirates, Sharjah, Al Khalidiah, Al Khan, Al Khan 2 Street, 10/2
DeveloperEagle Hills
Total areafrom 66 m² to 250 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 127 888 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%112 789 AED
Registration of the contract
2%22558 AED
Before the completion date
20%225 578 AED
Handover
70%789 522 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2026
Number of floors6
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 127 888 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 2
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school100 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km

About project

Modern project on Maryam Island, surrounded by lush greenery. Discover stunning views of the picturesque Al Khan lagoon and the Maryam waterfront. The flagship residence harmoniously fits into the overall architectural concept of the area, showcasing a bold and contemporary style. The complex features 137 studios and 3-bedroom apartments. All units offer ergonomic spaces and panoramic windows.

The complex offers a wide range of amenities and a high-quality lifestyle. On the premises, you'll find children's and adult pools, a fitness center, and a playground. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Blossom Al Maryam Island School and Victoria International School, the ELC VISS Early Learning Center, Mazaya Medical Center, Safartas Restaurant & Deli, Taj Al Sham restaurant, and Al Khan Open Beach. High-quality finish Quality finishes include ceramic granite floors in the living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedroom. Wood and laminate with wood-like finish for doors, cabinets, and wardrobe in the master bedroom. Modern kitchens with built-in cabinets featuring laminated finishes and porcelain-topped countertops. Iconic architecture of Sharjah Thanks to a refined color palette of beige and brown tones, the architectural project exudes simplicity. Interior spaces blend natural finishes with cutting-edge design elements. Reliable developer Eagle Hills is a company specializing in real estate investments and development since 2014. The developer's mission is to promote economic growth by developing and revitalizing entire communities.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
66 - 129
1 127 888 - 1 389 888
10 740 - 16 980
2 bedrooms
100 - 250
1 357 888 - 2 065 888
8 208 - 15 349
3 bedrooms
155 - 203
1 937 888 - 2 165 888
10 268 - 13 183

Infrastructure

