Aysha Residences

The complex offers a wide range of amenities and a high-quality lifestyle. On the premises, you'll find children's and adult pools, a fitness center, and a playground. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Blossom Al Maryam Island School and Victoria International School, the ELC VISS Early Learning Center, Mazaya Medical Center, Safartas Restaurant & Deli, Taj Al Sham restaurant, and Al Khan Open Beach. High-quality finish Quality finishes include ceramic granite floors in the living room, dining room, kitchen, and bedroom. Wood and laminate with wood-like finish for doors, cabinets, and wardrobe in the master bedroom. Modern kitchens with built-in cabinets featuring laminated finishes and porcelain-topped countertops. Iconic architecture of Sharjah Thanks to a refined color palette of beige and brown tones, the architectural project exudes simplicity. Interior spaces blend natural finishes with cutting-edge design elements. Reliable developer Eagle Hills is a company specializing in real estate investments and development since 2014. The developer's mission is to promote economic growth by developing and revitalizing entire communities.

More