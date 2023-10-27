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HomeBlogNewsSharjah real estate has seen an increase in transactions.
Date: 27.10.2023

Sharjah real estate has seen an increase in transactions.

Sharjah real estate has seen an increase in transactions.

Investors from 97 countries have made deals in Sharjah, with 59,258 transactions in 2023, an increase of 14.6% compared to last year.


Sharjah borders all the emirates, with Dubai being the closest with only 40 kilometers away. It is because of Sharjah's proximity to the most famous and fun emirate that it is chosen by tourists and expats. Life in Sharjah is much more economical than in Dubai, many people choose this emirate for this reason. And the travel time from Sharjah to Dubai takes only 27 minutes. Living in Sharjah and working in Dubai is an ideal and convenient format.


Which residential developments in Sharjah are featured on Housebook:


Crystal Residences

Completion Q4 2025

from $228,935


Jawaher Residences on Maryam Island

Completion Q1 2025

from $417,879


Aysha Residences

Completion Q1 2026

from 395 282 $

  1. Aysha Residences
    Aysha Residences
    United Arab Emirates, Sharjah, Al Khalidiah, Al Khan, Al Khan 2 Street, 10/2
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ1 2026
    DeveloperEagle Hills
    Total areafrom 198 m² to 198 m²
    Down Payment10%
    from 562 529 $from 2 828 $/m²
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