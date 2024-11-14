Layla Residences by Eagle Hills

Description

An elegant clubhouse on the coast of the Persian Gulf. The residential tower Layla Residences is situated on Maryam Island in the heart of Sharjah. The limited collection of units is inspired by traditional local style, reinterpreted in a modern way. Key Features — Apartments feature designer finishes: porcelain tile flooring, double-glazed windows in aluminum frames, kitchen cabinets with engineered stone countertops, and multi-zone air conditioning systems. — The infrastructure includes swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, a spa center, a children’s playground, leisure zones, and a promenade. — World-class technological infrastructure: advanced video surveillance, high-speed internet across the entire property, and elevators with direct access to the parking area. — The prime location provides residents with access to the waterfront, beach, Eastern Market, and shopping boulevard within just a few minutes. Location Advantages The residence is designed on Maryam Island by Al Khan Lagoon, where golden sandy beaches are just a few minutes’ walk away. The journey to Expo Centre Sharjah takes 5 minutes, Sharjah Aquarium is 10 minutes away, while Al Mamzar Corniche Park and Al Noor Island can be reached in 15 minutes. The iconic Burj Khalifa is a 25-minute drive, and the prestigious Palm Jumeirah is 40 minutes away. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, is located just 15 minutes from the complex.