Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesLayla Residences by Eagle Hills

Layla Residences by Eagle Hills

10/2, Al Khan 2 Street, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Eagle Hills
Total area
from 100 m² to 110 m²
Bedrooms
2
Start price
from 1 506 888 AEDfrom 14 917 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
100 – 110
1 506 888 – 1 643 888
14 917 – 14 976
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

An elegant clubhouse on the coast of the Persian Gulf. The residential tower Layla Residences is situated on Maryam Island in the heart of Sharjah. The limited collection of units is inspired by traditional local style, reinterpreted in a modern way. Key Features — Apartments feature designer finishes: porcelain tile flooring, double-glazed windows in aluminum frames, kitchen cabinets with engineered stone countertops, and multi-zone air conditioning systems. — The infrastructure includes swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, a spa center, a children’s playground, leisure zones, and a promenade. — World-class technological infrastructure: advanced video surveillance, high-speed internet across the entire property, and elevators with direct access to the parking area. — The prime location provides residents with access to the waterfront, beach, Eastern Market, and shopping boulevard within just a few minutes. Location Advantages The residence is designed on Maryam Island by Al Khan Lagoon, where golden sandy beaches are just a few minutes’ walk away. The journey to Expo Centre Sharjah takes 5 minutes, Sharjah Aquarium is 10 minutes away, while Al Mamzar Corniche Park and Al Noor Island can be reached in 15 minutes. The iconic Burj Khalifa is a 25-minute drive, and the prestigious Palm Jumeirah is 40 minutes away. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, is located just 15 minutes from the complex.

Location

On map
10/2, Al Khan 2 Street, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
Sea500 m
Shop2 km
Medical center1 km
Airport9 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Eagle Hills

Eagle Hills

An iconic international company with 30 years of experience in the real estate market. Some of its most notable achievements include: - Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world with 205 floors. - Downtown Dubai with more than 1 800 retail stores, 35 000 homes and a population of 90 000. - Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai is the most visited destination with over 100 million visitors a year worldwide.
More

News about project

  1. Construction of a passenger station in Sharjah: what makes it attractive to investors
    Construction of a passenger station in Sharjah: what makes it attractive to investors14.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
CatalogMap