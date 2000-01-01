Catalog
About service
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
Home - Residential complexes - Marlin by Reportage

Marlin by Reportage

6, Al Muqarrab Street, Shams Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Reportage Properties
Total area
from 110 m² to 143 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Start price
from 1 894 859 AEDfrom 16 740 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%189 486 AED
Registration of the contract
2%37897 AED
Handover
90%1 705 373 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
110
1 894 859
17 125
3 bedrooms
143
2 409 971 - 2 515 861
16 740 - 17 475

Description

Located on the first shoreline of Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, Marlin residence exudes elegance in every corner. Serene landscapes, breathtaking views, and modern conveniences — the residential complex offers everything to satisfy the most discerning tastes of residents. The apartments are a true work of art and an ideal space for creativity and self-expression. Key Features — Double-glazed windows enhance energy efficiency and provide sound insulation for peaceful living. — Central air conditioning system allows for maintaining the desired temperature and enjoying comfort all year round. — A plethora of exceptional amenities and services: adult and children's pools, gymnasiums, and playgrounds, shaded relaxation areas, spacious private parking for residents and their guests. Community Infrastructure Near the Marlin complex, all necessary social infrastructure facilities are available. Repton School is a 7-minute drive away. In close proximity, there are Lulu Express supermarket, Catania Lounge, Rozana Al Reem Restaurant, or top-notch medical services at the Cleveland Clinic. Location Advantages Due to three bridges connecting Al Reem Island with the center of Abu Dhabi, residents have easy access to the city center, financial district, and major highways Hazza ' Bin Zayed and Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan. The Boutik Mall is a 5-minute drive away, while Galleria Mall is a 20-minute drive away. Zayed International Airport is accessible in 31 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
6, Al Muqarrab Street, Shams Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea10 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport36 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade