Marlin by Reportage

Description

Located on the first shoreline of Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, Marlin residence exudes elegance in every corner. Serene landscapes, breathtaking views, and modern conveniences — the residential complex offers everything to satisfy the most discerning tastes of residents. The apartments are a true work of art and an ideal space for creativity and self-expression. Key Features — Double-glazed windows enhance energy efficiency and provide sound insulation for peaceful living. — Central air conditioning system allows for maintaining the desired temperature and enjoying comfort all year round. — A plethora of exceptional amenities and services: adult and children's pools, gymnasiums, and playgrounds, shaded relaxation areas, spacious private parking for residents and their guests. Community Infrastructure Near the Marlin complex, all necessary social infrastructure facilities are available. Repton School is a 7-minute drive away. In close proximity, there are Lulu Express supermarket, Catania Lounge, Rozana Al Reem Restaurant, or top-notch medical services at the Cleveland Clinic. Location Advantages Due to three bridges connecting Al Reem Island with the center of Abu Dhabi, residents have easy access to the city center, financial district, and major highways Hazza ' Bin Zayed and Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan. The Boutik Mall is a 5-minute drive away, while Galleria Mall is a 20-minute drive away. Zayed International Airport is accessible in 31 minutes.