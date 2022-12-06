Franck Muller Aeternitas by London Gate

About project

In the very heart of Dubai Marina lies a unique 106-story project created in collaboration with Franck Muller and London Gate. Rising 450 meters above ground level, this marvel of modern architecture is the tallest residential tower with a clock in the world. The complex offers residents breathtaking views and an exclusive lifestyle in one of Dubai's most prestigious districts. Key project features - The design, inspired by the watch brand Franck Muller, gives the building's architecture a unique style and memorable distinctive features. - The residential skyscraper offers designer furnished apartments with high-quality appliances and modern premium finishes. - The project includes various leisure spaces, including children's playgrounds, barbecue area, library, as well as a spa center with a sauna and jacuzzi, cinema, and a special room for playing musical instruments. - For active pastimes, the complex is equipped with a swimming pool, fitness center, paddle tennis court, and yoga studio. - Services offered include concierge service, a home chef, 24-hour valet parking, and access to a private business center. Community infrastructure Dubai Marina is one of the most prestigious districts of Dubai. It is a place suitable for people who prefer both beach relaxation and an active city lifestyle. The location is famous for JBR Beach and the Dubai Marina Walk promenade, which offers a wide range of entertainment from restaurants, cafes, and bars to spa centers and boutiques. The large shopping center Dubai Marina Mall is also located here. In the area, there are schools such as Emirates International School Meadows, Icademy Middle East, and Regent International Private School, which offer opportunities for quality education. Location advantages The district has convenient transportation access due to its proximity to Al Sufouh Rd and Sheikh Zayed Rd. The journey to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport takes an average of 30 minutes. Palm Jumeirah and Palm Jebel Ali can be reached in 10-15 minutes, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are just 15-20 minutes away.