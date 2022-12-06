UAE
Franck Muller Aeternitas by London Gate

Franck Muller Aeternitas by London Gate

Pentominium, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
Metro station
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperLondon Gate
Total areafrom 141 m² to 155 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price2 710 000 AED
from 2 710 000 AED
from 19 121 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%271 000 AED
Registration of the contract
10%271000 AED
+
4%108400 AED
Before the completion date
20%542 000 AED
Handover
60%1 626 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2027
Number of floors106
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 710 000 AED
Building height450 m
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Massage center
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Tennis court
  • Billiard room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
High school1 km
Shop100 m
Medical center200 m
Metro station1 km
Sea1 km
Airport33 km

About project

In the very heart of Dubai Marina lies a unique 106-story project created in collaboration with Franck Muller and London Gate. Rising 450 meters above ground level, this marvel of modern architecture is the tallest residential tower with a clock in the world. The complex offers residents breathtaking views and an exclusive lifestyle in one of Dubai's most prestigious districts. Key project features - The design, inspired by the watch brand Franck Muller, gives the building's architecture a unique style and memorable distinctive features. - The residential skyscraper offers designer furnished apartments with high-quality appliances and modern premium finishes. - The project includes various leisure spaces, including children's playgrounds, barbecue area, library, as well as a spa center with a sauna and jacuzzi, cinema, and a special room for playing musical instruments. - For active pastimes, the complex is equipped with a swimming pool, fitness center, paddle tennis court, and yoga studio. - Services offered include concierge service, a home chef, 24-hour valet parking, and access to a private business center. Community infrastructure Dubai Marina is one of the most prestigious districts of Dubai. It is a place suitable for people who prefer both beach relaxation and an active city lifestyle. The location is famous for JBR Beach and the Dubai Marina Walk promenade, which offers a wide range of entertainment from restaurants, cafes, and bars to spa centers and boutiques. The large shopping center Dubai Marina Mall is also located here. In the area, there are schools such as Emirates International School Meadows, Icademy Middle East, and Regent International Private School, which offer opportunities for quality education. Location advantages The district has convenient transportation access due to its proximity to Al Sufouh Rd and Sheikh Zayed Rd. The journey to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport takes an average of 30 minutes. Palm Jumeirah and Palm Jebel Ali can be reached in 10-15 minutes, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are just 15-20 minutes away.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
141 - 155
2 710 000 - 3 910 000
19 121 - 25 164

Infrastructure

