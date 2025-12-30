Mercedes-Benz as a gift!

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2026
DeveloperOne Yard Properties
Total areafrom 61 m² to 524 m²
Down Payment10%
The developer of the Oak Yard project offers a premium vehicle in addition to an increased agent commission.
Promotion terms:
Bonus: a commission of 10% of the transaction amount.
Main reward: upon meeting the conditions, you receive a brand-new Mercedes-Benz C200!
Take advantage of this unique offer together with Housebook.
For promotion details and terms, please contact Housebook managers on WhatsApp via this link 👈🏻