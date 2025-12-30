Catalog
Date: 30.12.2025
from 23.12.2025 08:17 to 30.03.2026 21:00

Mercedes-Benz as a gift!

The developer of the Oak Yard project offers a premium vehicle in addition to an increased agent commission.


Promotion terms:

  • Sale of one full floor in the Oak Yard project.
  • Payment method — 100% cash (Full Cash).


Bonus: a commission of 10% of the transaction amount.


Main reward: upon meeting the conditions, you receive a brand-new Mercedes-Benz C200!


Take advantage of this unique offer together with Housebook.

For promotion details and terms, please contact Housebook managers on WhatsApp via this link 👈🏻

Catalog