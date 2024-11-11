Catalog
Oak Yard by One Yard Properties

Tuscan Residence Arezzo 1, Damac Tuscan Residences, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
One Yard Properties
Total area
from 61 m² to 524 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 297 318 $from 3 507 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Air conditioningYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingPrivate Parking Space
Parking elevatorYes
Number of parking spaces220

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
61 – 89
297 318 – 391 380
4 377 – 4 827
2 bedrooms
94 – 103
441 143 – 490 089
4 648 – 4 743

Description

Unusual residential complex with bioliving aesthetics and the concept of "recharge". Located in the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area, Oak Yard combines the urban atmosphere and the beauty of nature. The primary goal of the project is to create a comfortable space that helps residents restore, "recharge," and rejuvenate at home. Key project features - Emphasis on a "natural" design in both the exterior and interior, using natural finishing materials. Terraces in each apartment allow residents to live even closer to nature. - Fully furnished apartments with modern appliances make it easy to rent out the unit immediately after purchase without additional expenses. - All units are equipped with a "smart home" system, blackout curtains, climate control system, and circadian lighting. Enthusiasts of comfortable sleep will appreciate the presence of memory foam orthopedic mattresses. - The project offers a diverse sports infrastructure: a spacious gym, five fitness zones including cardio, strength, Pilates, TRX, and a yoga terrace. - The Green Business Lab coworking space includes special Zoom rooms, lecture halls, meeting rooms, and a healthy bar. - A "Bioliving" play area will be created for children. Community Infrastructure The Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area offers all conveniences for living in the center of Dubai without crowds of tourists. Nearby are JSS International School, Nord Anglia International School, sports facilities, medical centers such as Aster Clinic, Apex Dental, and Remram Community Park. Major shopping centers Circle Mall JVC and Al Khalil Avenue are a 16-18 minute walk from the complex. Location Advantages The proximity to Dubai's main highways Al Khail Road, Hessa, and MBZ Road allows quick access to key points in the emirate. Additionally, a new metro line is set to open in JVC in 2026. The complex is equidistant from both the sea and the city's business center. You can reach Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown districts in 15-20 minutes. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 30 minutes.

Location

View on map
Tuscan Residence Arezzo 1, Damac Tuscan Residences, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea10 km
School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center450 m
Airport2 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Catalog