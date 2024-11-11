Oak Yard by One Yard Properties

Description

Unusual residential complex with bioliving aesthetics and the concept of "recharge". Located in the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area, Oak Yard combines the urban atmosphere and the beauty of nature. The primary goal of the project is to create a comfortable space that helps residents restore, "recharge," and rejuvenate at home. Key project features - Emphasis on a "natural" design in both the exterior and interior, using natural finishing materials. Terraces in each apartment allow residents to live even closer to nature. - Fully furnished apartments with modern appliances make it easy to rent out the unit immediately after purchase without additional expenses. - All units are equipped with a "smart home" system, blackout curtains, climate control system, and circadian lighting. Enthusiasts of comfortable sleep will appreciate the presence of memory foam orthopedic mattresses. - The project offers a diverse sports infrastructure: a spacious gym, five fitness zones including cardio, strength, Pilates, TRX, and a yoga terrace. - The Green Business Lab coworking space includes special Zoom rooms, lecture halls, meeting rooms, and a healthy bar. - A "Bioliving" play area will be created for children. Community Infrastructure The Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area offers all conveniences for living in the center of Dubai without crowds of tourists. Nearby are JSS International School, Nord Anglia International School, sports facilities, medical centers such as Aster Clinic, Apex Dental, and Remram Community Park. Major shopping centers Circle Mall JVC and Al Khalil Avenue are a 16-18 minute walk from the complex. Location Advantages The proximity to Dubai's main highways Al Khail Road, Hessa, and MBZ Road allows quick access to key points in the emirate. Additionally, a new metro line is set to open in JVC in 2026. The complex is equidistant from both the sea and the city's business center. You can reach Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown districts in 15-20 minutes. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 30 minutes.