Damac Hills II

Damac Hills 2 is a tranquil neighborhood in Dubai, located away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young couples, expats and those who prefer a measured lifestyle.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Carrefour Supermarket, 24/7 Grand Supermarket.

Restaurants: Nay Oxygen Cafe & Restaurant, Tokyo Express, Urban Deli - Restaurant and Bar.

Educational Institutions: CClef Music Performance and Education, Shining Stars Nursery Dubai, Cherry Tree Nursery - Damac Hills 2.

Medical Center: Saudi German Clinic Damac Hills 2.





There are also playgrounds, a sports complex, and a park with water activities.





Transportation accessibility:

The neighborhood is located near Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, which can be used to easily reach any point of the city.





There is a bus service organized in the area. However, the main means of transportation is by cab or private car.





Al Maktoum International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.