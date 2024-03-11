Catalog
Marina Views by Emaar

Marina Views by Emaar

1E, Mina Rashid Street, Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 67 m² to 276 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 650 000 AEDfrom 22 234 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67 – 76
1 650 000 – 1 868 822
24 532
2 bedrooms
113 – 178
2 520 000 – 3 978 327
22 234
3 bedrooms
156 – 175
4 300 000 – 4 804 543
27 436
4 bedrooms
269 – 276
9 100 000 – 9 325 578
33 719

Description

World of prestige and luxury in Rashid Yachts & Marina. Premium materials, elegant design, and modern architecture create an unparalleled atmosphere at Marina Views by Emaar. Experience the refined life surrounded by serene seascapes. Key Features - Apartments are decorated in a calming color scheme, harmoniously blending functionality with modern trends. The spaces are filled with natural light thanks to large windows and spacious balconies. - Residents will have access to a modern fitness center, an infinity pool overlooking the marina, a separate children's pool, a playground, versatile multi-purpose rooms, and walking park areas. Community Infrastructure Rashid Yachts & Marina is a newly rebuilt district in the historic part of Dubai, formerly known as Mina Rashid. As the neighborhood is located on the waterfront, its main feature will be over 430 berths with a full range of yacht services. For residents' convenience, essential social infrastructure facilities are located within 5-10 minutes: schools Little Diamond Nursery Al Rafa, New Academy School, Veracity Talent Development schools, medical centres Elite Medical Centre, Aster Hospital, Oxford Medical Centre Dubai medical centers. Location Advantages The project has access to Sheikh Rashid Road, providing easy access to Dubai's landmarks. The drive to Dubai Frame takes 12 minutes, Downtown Dubai - 22 minutes, Dubai Marina - 32 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
1E, Mina Rashid Street, Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school250 m
Shop3 km
Medical center4 km
Airport12 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

News about project

CatalogMap