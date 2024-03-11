Description

World of prestige and luxury in Rashid Yachts & Marina. Premium materials, elegant design, and modern architecture create an unparalleled atmosphere at Marina Views by Emaar. Experience the refined life surrounded by serene seascapes. Key Features - Apartments are decorated in a calming color scheme, harmoniously blending functionality with modern trends. The spaces are filled with natural light thanks to large windows and spacious balconies. - Residents will have access to a modern fitness center, an infinity pool overlooking the marina, a separate children's pool, a playground, versatile multi-purpose rooms, and walking park areas. Community Infrastructure Rashid Yachts & Marina is a newly rebuilt district in the historic part of Dubai, formerly known as Mina Rashid. As the neighborhood is located on the waterfront, its main feature will be over 430 berths with a full range of yacht services. For residents' convenience, essential social infrastructure facilities are located within 5-10 minutes: schools Little Diamond Nursery Al Rafa, New Academy School, Veracity Talent Development schools, medical centres Elite Medical Centre, Aster Hospital, Oxford Medical Centre Dubai medical centers. Location Advantages The project has access to Sheikh Rashid Road, providing easy access to Dubai's landmarks. The drive to Dubai Frame takes 12 minutes, Downtown Dubai - 22 minutes, Dubai Marina - 32 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.