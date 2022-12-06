UAE
Neva Residences

Neva Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 4, JVC District 16, 7 Street, M18
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 79 m² to 86 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price1 083 446 AED
from 1 083 446 AED
from 12 639 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%108 345 AED
Registration of the contract
4%43338 AED
Before the completion date
60%650 068 AED
Post-Handover
30%325 034 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2026
Sales launchQ1 2023
Number of floors17
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 083 446 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
High school1 km
Shop650 m
Medical center5 km
Sea10 km

About project

New residential complex with 17 floors is located in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Residents will be able to enjoy a high-class lifestyle and infrastructure designed with family needs in mind. The complex offers cozy studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, functional layouts, quality finishes, and modern appliances.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with an outdoor pool, children's playgrounds, gym, BBQ area, landscaped gardens and parks, and a rooftop terrace. Dubai's major attractions, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are just 20 minutes away. Business Bay and Palm Jumeirah are a 10-15 minute drive away. Bloom World Academy and GEMS Founders School - Al Barsha, Nesto Hypermarket, and Circle Mall JVC are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Transport accessibility JVC is located at the intersection of the major highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to Dubai's famous locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 20-25 minutes away from the complex. Surrounded by nature Central Park JVC, JVC District 10 Park, and the famous Dubai Butterfly Garden with 70 species of plants are all within a 5-10 minute drive from the complex. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
79 - 86
1 083 446 - 1 172 618
12 639 - 14 780

Infrastructure

