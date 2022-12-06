Neva Residences

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with an outdoor pool, children's playgrounds, gym, BBQ area, landscaped gardens and parks, and a rooftop terrace. Dubai's major attractions, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are just 20 minutes away. Business Bay and Palm Jumeirah are a 10-15 minute drive away. Bloom World Academy and GEMS Founders School - Al Barsha, Nesto Hypermarket, and Circle Mall JVC are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Transport accessibility JVC is located at the intersection of the major highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to Dubai's famous locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 20-25 minutes away from the complex. Surrounded by nature Central Park JVC, JVC District 10 Park, and the famous Dubai Butterfly Garden with 70 species of plants are all within a 5-10 minute drive from the complex. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

