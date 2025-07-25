Date: 24.07.2025
from 25.07.2025 18:27
The benchmark of luxury: penthouse in Burj Khalifa!
Exclusive offer on the secondary market in the very heart of Dubai. A two-level penthouse at the top of the legendary Burj Khalifa tower, perfect for living and investment.
Key features
- The highest residence in the world
- Floors 107 and 108
- 360° panoramic views of the city, ocean, and landmarks
- 21,000 sq.ft of living space
- 12 parking spaces
- Private lounge for VIP residents on the 123rd floor
- Jacuzzi and pools
- Spa centers, gyms, and tennis courts
- Direct access to the Armani Hotel and the best restaurants of world cuisine
- Private passage to Dubai Mall
- Dubai Opera, Dubai Fountain, Dubai Waterfront within 5–15 minutes
Limited offer: 180 million AED (49.5 million $)
Investment potential: after renovation costing 21–26 million AED, the property can be sold for 275–300 million AED. Potential resale profit of 70–95 million AED.
The price of luxury properties in this segment shows a steady growth trend. Detailed information is available from our VIP project manager Irina on Whatsapp 📞
*renders show examples of finished interiors, the penthouse is sold in shell and core condition