The benchmark of luxury: penthouse in Burj Khalifa!

Exclusive offer on the secondary market in the very heart of Dubai. A two-level penthouse at the top of the legendary Burj Khalifa tower, perfect for living and investment.





Key features

The highest residence in the world

Floors 107 and 108

360° panoramic views of the city, ocean, and landmarks

21,000 sq.ft of living space

12 parking spaces

Private lounge for VIP residents on the 123rd floor

Jacuzzi and pools

Spa centers, gyms, and tennis courts

Direct access to the Armani Hotel and the best restaurants of world cuisine

Private passage to Dubai Mall

Dubai Opera, Dubai Fountain, Dubai Waterfront within 5–15 minutes





Limited offer: 180 million AED (49.5 million $)





Investment potential: after renovation costing 21–26 million AED, the property can be sold for 275–300 million AED. Potential resale profit of 70–95 million AED.





The price of luxury properties in this segment shows a steady growth trend. Detailed information is available from our VIP project manager Irina on Whatsapp 📞





*renders show examples of finished interiors, the penthouse is sold in shell and core condition