Open a real estate agency in Dubai in a week

Ready solution: a sales-oriented website in your colors with access to the largest database of UAE new properties

How to get started?
QuicklyCreate a high-converting website in just 1 week
SimplyNo need to build a system from scratch. The up-to- date database of new properties is already on your website
Risk-freeFree technical support, consultations at every launch stage and assistance with deal closures

Your personal real estate aggregator

1
No need to sign contracts with developers. We've taken care of it
2
The catalog of new properties on the website is updated daily
3
You provide customers with a wide selection and accurate information
4
Conduct the deal and receive a full commission from the developer
First sales immediately after launch

Trust the website promotion to our partners — experts in the real estate field
Choose a plan

  1. Landing
    $800.00
  2. Landing + Feed
    $800.00
  3. Feed
    1 month
    $350.00
Communicate with clients in a way convenient for you

Included in the price
Set up integration with popular messengers
Connect your telephony services
Integrate a service for email campaigns
Configure CRM system
Set up notifications about new requests in Telegram
Connect feeds with available lots from developers

Quick answers

Why is it so expensive?
What are feeds and where do you get them?
Why do I need a landing page?
How do I start selling real estate in the UAE?
