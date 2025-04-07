UAE, Thailand, Bali, Georgia: where it is more profitable to buy property for living and investing

In this article we will compare four popular destinations: luxurious Dubai, exotic Thailand and Bali, and Georgia, which is gaining popularity. We will assess them by key criteria: from prices and infrastructure to safety and comfort.





Property prices





The United Arab Emirates is synonymous with luxury. Property prices here are higher than in many less prestigious locations. A square meter in Dubai can cost from $ 2,000 to $ 50,000 (and this is not the limit). However, at the stage of the start of sales it is realistic to book a studio at a price from $150,000. It is important to keep in mind that there are often various fees and commissions added to the stated price.

Read more about taxes in Dubai in a separate article.

Prices for real estate in Thailand are more democratic. In popular resort towns such as Phuket, the cost per square meter will be from $ 1,400 to $ 9,000 per “square”. Studio apartment in Pattaya can be purchased from $50,000, and apartments with two bedrooms - from $100,000.

For more details about legal registration of real estate in Thailand, click here.





Bali attracts with its atmosphere and relatively low land prices. However, the legal aspects of owning real estate for foreigners here is more complicated than in Thailand. The most common options are to lease land for a long term or buy through a nominee owner. The cost of villas and apartments can vary from $ 70,000 to $ 3,000,000, depending on location and comfort level. A square meter in this case, on average, will cost $ 1,000 - $ 4,000.

All the nuances of buying property in Bali - here.





Georgia is one of the most affordable destinations for buying real estate. Prices for apartments in Tbilisi and Batumi are much lower than in the above mentioned directions. At the same time, foreigners have the right to full ownership of land and real estate. The price of a square meter in major cities of Georgia - from $ 850 to $ 5000. A studio apartment by the sea in Batumi can be purchased from $25,000, and a two-bedroom apartment in the capital - from $55,000.

Step-by-step guide to buying an apartment in Georgia 一 here.





Infrastructure and transport accessibility





Dubai ranks 1st in the MENA region in terms of infrastructure quality (according to the World Economic Forum). There are no problems with the choice of cultural attractions, quality education and medical services in the metropolis: high-tech museums, subway with Gold Class cars, schools with IB-programs, Mayo Clinic and others. However, do not forget that some areas of Dubai and other emirates are now at the stage of development, and also require a private car for free movement outside the tourist center of the city.

For example, details of the best schools in Dubai you can find in this material.





Infrastructure in Thailand is unevenly developed. In popular tourist centers (Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya) there is everything you need for a comfortable life. But in less “successful” regions there may be problems with the quality of roads, public transportation and access to medical care. Thailand is about contrasts. For example, skyscrapers with helipads in Bangkok and villages without asphalt in Isan province.





Infrastructure in Bali is developing, although it still lags behind Dubai and major cities in Thailand. The main mode of transportation is motorcycle, which is not always convenient. Problems with roads and traffic jams can be serious. However, the island has everything you need for life, including international schools and top-notch hospitals.





Infrastructure in Georgia is improving, but there is still work to be done. The major cities (Tbilisi, Batumi) have well developed roads, public transportation, hospitals, theaters, restaurants and shopping centers. But in smaller towns and rural areas, the infrastructure is not yet at the highest level.





Comfort and security





According to the Numbeo Crime Index, Dubai ranks second in the global security ranking. Infrastructure and services here meet high international standards.





Thailand is famous for its hospitality to visitors. In popular tourist destinations the quality of service meets the demands of exacting travelers, but outside these areas the level of service may be less stable.





The Indonesian island of Bali captivates tourists and investors with its distinctive atmosphere and culture. The friendliness of the local population creates a comfortable environment, but the level of services is sometimes lower than in Dubai and Thailand.





Georgia impresses with its color and gastronomic traditions. The service sector demonstrates active positive dynamics, but there is still potential for further improvement.





Climate and nature





The climate in the UAE is hot and dry. The average temperature in summer is 40-45 degrees Celsius, in winter 一 25 degrees Celsius, and the number of sunny days per year is about 350.





Thailand has a tropical climate, so it is characterized by high humidity all year round. The average temperature is 28-32 degrees.





Bali is also characterized by a tropical humid climate. Picturesque vegetation, greenery, volcanoes and beautiful beaches make the island a paradise for nature lovers. Year-round temperatures range from 27-30 degrees.





The climate in Georgia is varied, from subtropical on the Black Sea coast to temperate in the mountains. Beautiful mountains, forests and beaches attract lovers of outdoor activities. The average temperature in Tbilisi is +5-10 degrees in January and +25-30 degrees in July.





Conclusion

Choosing between real estate in UAE, Thailand, Bali and Georgia depends on your clients' goals, budget and preferences.

Dubai is ideal for those who prioritize a premium standard of living, confidence in the future and stable earnings, ready for significant investments and tolerant of high temperatures.

Thailand is attractive with its combination of moderate prices, developed infrastructure and tropical environment.

Bali is suitable for investors who are ready for increased risks in pursuit of high profits and dream of living in a tropical idyll.

Georgia is aimed at those who are looking for inexpensive real estate surrounded by picturesque nature.





The Boulevard by Prestige One is an innovative residential complex in the heart of Dubai (UAE). The interiors are designed in Art Nouveau style using premium materials, and the kitchens are equipped with appliances from German and Italian brands. The infrastructure of the complex offers many amenities: swimming pools, fitness center with modern equipment, children's playroom, Jacuzzi, art studio with easels, co-creation, etc.

Price: from $168,799

Handover: Q3 2027





Pristine Park 3 - a luxury condominium in walking distance from the bustling center of Pattaya (Thailand). The interiors are finished with dark marble that blends harmoniously with light natural wood, brass elements and emerald accents. Residents can take advantage of swimming pools, sauna, fitness room, children's room, game zone, library, co-working center, golf simulator, etc.

Price: from $53,551

Handover: Q1 2027





Aura Apartments is a modern residential complex in the center of Ubud (Bali, Indonesia). Bright comfortable apartments are presented with 1 or 2 bedrooms. On the territory of the complex are located: swimming pool, lounge zone, fresh-bar, fitness space, co-working, restaurant, etc.

Price: from $71,000

Handover: Q4 2025





LemonGarden by Batumi Investment is a premium project located among picturesque hills near Batumi (Georgia). The project concept combines modern architecture, harmony with nature and high level of comfort. The building offers various amenities and entertainment: fitness hall, wellness center, swimming pool, restaurants, recreation areas, children's playgrounds, etc.

Price: from $26,280

Handover: Q4 2025