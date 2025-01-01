Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesThe Boulevard by Prestige One

The Boulevard by Prestige One

24/1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 13
1 / 13
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 40 m² to 111 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 595 000 AEDfrom 10 764 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
6%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
54%
Installment period
65 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
40
595 000
14 556
1 bedroom
78
845 000
10 764
2 bedrooms
111
1 295 000
11 616
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

An oasis of inspiration and dynamism in the heart of Dubai. The Boulevard is an innovative residential development that redefines the standards of modern luxury. The unique design and thoughtfully designed spaces create the perfect atmosphere for comfortable living surrounded by modern amenities and scenic views. Key Features — The interiors are designed in an Art Nouveau style using premium materials: natural light wood, porcelain stoneware, glass panels and silver marble. The harmony of caramel, beige and wheat colors fills the space with warmth, and panoramic windows provide natural light and breathtaking views. The kitchens are equipped with appliances of German and Italian brands, emphasizing high quality standards. — The complex's infrastructure offers residents many unique areas: swimming pools, a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, a children's playroom, a Jacuzzi, a creative studio with easels, a podcast recording room, and a movie theater with soft seating. For entertainment, game rooms with VR and arcade machines are available, as well as co-working and lounge areas for relaxing and working. — Unique spaces include a green maze, observation deck and relaxation locations. For children, there is a “little explorers' zone”, where intellectual areas are combined with play spaces to promote their development and leisure. Location advantages The complex is located near the key thoroughfares of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing excellent transportation accessibility. Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai can be reached in 20 minutes, while Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
24/1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport140 m
High school4 km
Shop4 km
Airport24 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
CatalogMap