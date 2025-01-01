Catalog
A leading developer in Dubai specializing in creating luxury residential properties. Since its inception in 2007, the company has been actively developing projects across the globe including Turkey, UK, USA and Canada, as well as focusing on high yield investments in the UAE.


Advantages of Prestige One Developments:

- high quality construction and finishes;

- elegant and contemporary design;

- a variety of residential formats;

- convenient locations with developed infrastructure.


The mission is to offer a new level of luxury and comfort in the market and to satisfy the most demanding needs of clients.

Seaside by Prestige One
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Total areafrom 174 m² to 292 m²
Down payment20%
2 bedroomsfrom 174 m²from 3 410 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 183 m²from 3 620 000 AED
from 3 410 000 AEDfrom 15 230 AED/m²
The Boulevard by Prestige One
24/1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Total areafrom 42 m² to 138 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 42 m²from 655 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 111 m²from 1 408 000 AED
from 655 000 AEDfrom 11 924 AED/m²
Parkway by Prestige One
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Total areafrom 67 m² to 161 m²
Down payment65%
1 bedroomfrom 67 m²from 1 500 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 102 m²from 2 099 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 161 m²from 3 149 000 AED
from 1 500 000 AEDfrom 19 525 AED/m²
The Place
Canal Residence West European Tower, Canal Promenade Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Total areafrom 84 m² to 185 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 84 m²from 1 325 000 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 120 m²from 1 500 000 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 159 m²from 1 999 000 AED
from 1 325 000 AEDfrom 9 559 AED/m²
