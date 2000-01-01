Catalog
The Place

Canal Residence West European Tower, Canal Promenade Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 40 m² to 205 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 710 000 AEDfrom 11 238 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
40 – 65
710 000 – 879 000
13 365 – 17 570
1 bedroom
80 – 205
1 087 000 – 2 570 000
12 537 – 13 588
2 bedrooms
120 – 185
1 565 000 – 2 079 000
11 238 – 13 042
3 bedrooms
160
2 364 000
14 775

Description

Elegant residential complex in Dubai Sports City. The Place's modern architecture and convenient layouts create a comfortable living environment, while its proximity to sports facilities and rich infrastructure allow you to stay fit and enjoy life to the full. Key features - All apartments are finished in light neutral colours, panoramic windows and balconies. Carefully designed spaces maximise the use of natural light and create a sense of spaciousness. - Residents will have access to: gym, jogging tracks, mini golf course, separate swimming pools for adults and children, children's playground, barbecue area, roof terrace, cinema. Community infrastructure Dubai Sports City is an actively developing neighbourhood in Dubai. The community is targeted at athletes and active lifestyle enthusiasts. However, the community is also perfect for families with children. Here are realised opportunities for both active outdoor games and quiet recreation in nature. All necessary social facilities are located on the territory. The Wonder Years Nursery, Victory Heights Primary School, Renaissance School and Aster Clinic Sports City, HMC Medical Centre, HealthBay Community Clinic Centre are all within a 5-7 minute distance. Location advantages With access to Hessa Street, one of the city's major motorways, it takes 19 minutes to get to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, 20 minutes to Burj Al Arab and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Creek Harbor. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Canal Residence West European Tower, Canal Promenade Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport240 m
High school1 km
Shop210 m
Medical center300 m
Airport30 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Terrace
