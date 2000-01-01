Description

Elegant residential complex in Dubai Sports City. The Place's modern architecture and convenient layouts create a comfortable living environment, while its proximity to sports facilities and rich infrastructure allow you to stay fit and enjoy life to the full. Key features - All apartments are finished in light neutral colours, panoramic windows and balconies. Carefully designed spaces maximise the use of natural light and create a sense of spaciousness. - Residents will have access to: gym, jogging tracks, mini golf course, separate swimming pools for adults and children, children's playground, barbecue area, roof terrace, cinema. Community infrastructure Dubai Sports City is an actively developing neighbourhood in Dubai. The community is targeted at athletes and active lifestyle enthusiasts. However, the community is also perfect for families with children. Here are realised opportunities for both active outdoor games and quiet recreation in nature. All necessary social facilities are located on the territory. The Wonder Years Nursery, Victory Heights Primary School, Renaissance School and Aster Clinic Sports City, HMC Medical Centre, HealthBay Community Clinic Centre are all within a 5-7 minute distance. Location advantages With access to Hessa Street, one of the city's major motorways, it takes 19 minutes to get to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, 20 minutes to Burj Al Arab and 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Creek Harbor. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away.