Coastal Haven by Prestige One

Luxury coastal living in Dubai Islands. Coastal Haven offers stunning views of the Arabian Gulf shimmering in the sunshine. The meticulously designed interiors, inspired by the smooth movement of the waves, harmonize elegance and convenience. Here, every detail is designed for your ultimate comfort. Key features - The apartments are finished in light beige colors, built-in appliances and storage systems, high ceilings, balconies and panoramic windows. - The complex is under 24-hour security. Concierge services are also provided. - Residents have access to: fitness room, mini golf course, tennis and basketball courts, entertaining space for little explorers and children's adventure park, club room, guest lobby, billiards, barbecue terrace, library, outdoor movie theater, lounge area, infinity pool, Jacuzzi, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Nakhlat Deira Street, from which there is an exit to the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. The popular landmark Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are a 20-minute drive away. It will take 25 minutes to reach the other famous Burj Al Arab location and 30 minutes to reach the Palm Jumeirah area. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.