Coastal Haven by Prestige One

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 111 m² to 410 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Start price
from 2 832 000 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
35%
Installment period
34 months
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
111 – 115
2 832 000 – 2 964 000
25 392 – 25 645
3 bedrooms
154 – 190
3 837 000 – 4 553 000
23 961 – 24 796
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Luxury coastal living in Dubai Islands. Coastal Haven offers stunning views of the Arabian Gulf shimmering in the sunshine. The meticulously designed interiors, inspired by the smooth movement of the waves, harmonize elegance and convenience. Here, every detail is designed for your ultimate comfort. Key features - The apartments are finished in light beige colors, built-in appliances and storage systems, high ceilings, balconies and panoramic windows. - The complex is under 24-hour security. Concierge services are also provided. - Residents have access to: fitness room, mini golf course, tennis and basketball courts, entertaining space for little explorers and children's adventure park, club room, guest lobby, billiards, barbecue terrace, library, outdoor movie theater, lounge area, infinity pool, Jacuzzi, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Nakhlat Deira Street, from which there is an exit to the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. The popular landmark Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are a 20-minute drive away. It will take 25 minutes to reach the other famous Burj Al Arab location and 30 minutes to reach the Palm Jumeirah area. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Airport7 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Prestige One Developments

Prestige One Developments

A leading developer in Dubai specializing in creating luxury residential properties. Since its inception in 2007, the company has been actively developing projects across the globe including Turkey, UK, USA and Canada, as well as focusing on high yield investments in the UAE.
