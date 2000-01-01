Seaside by Prestige One

Description

New level of luxury living in Dubai Islands. The clean lines and tiered architecture of the residential complex Seaside creates a sense of privacy and offers stunning views of the Persian Gulf. The perfect choice for those who appreciate comfort and sophistication. Key features - All apartments are finished in muted neutral colours, with integrated appliances and Smart Home systems. Spacious balconies and panoramic windows will fill the house with natural light. - For the convenience of residents, in addition to standard parking, a charging station and parking spaces for electric cars are provided. - Residents will have access to: gym, mini-golf course, children's playground, children's pool with fountain, spa area, swimming pool, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is a rapidly developing area with a favourable geographical location: 21 kilometres of snow-white beaches, awarded the ‘Blue Flag’ for the highest standards of quality and safety, yacht marinas, hotels, professional golf courses. One of the largest shopping centres in the UAE - Deira Mall - will soon appear here. Within a radius of 10-15 minutes from the residential complex there is everything necessary for everyday life: schools, medical centres, supermarkets. Location advantages Thanks to the Infinity Bridge exit, which connects the islands with the mainland, the journey to Waterfront Market will take 7 minutes, to the famous attractions of Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame - 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes.