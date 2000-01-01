Catalog
Residential complexes
Seaside by Prestige One

Seaside by Prestige One

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 69 m² to 292 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 629 000 AEDfrom 17 360 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
69
1 629 000
23 338
2 bedrooms
111 – 226
2 401 000 – 3 948 000
17 399 – 21 607
3 bedrooms
183 – 292
3 395 000 – 5 072 000
17 360 – 18 499

Description

New level of luxury living in Dubai Islands. The clean lines and tiered architecture of the residential complex Seaside creates a sense of privacy and offers stunning views of the Persian Gulf. The perfect choice for those who appreciate comfort and sophistication. Key features - All apartments are finished in muted neutral colours, with integrated appliances and Smart Home systems. Spacious balconies and panoramic windows will fill the house with natural light. - For the convenience of residents, in addition to standard parking, a charging station and parking spaces for electric cars are provided. - Residents will have access to: gym, mini-golf course, children's playground, children's pool with fountain, spa area, swimming pool, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is a rapidly developing area with a favourable geographical location: 21 kilometres of snow-white beaches, awarded the ‘Blue Flag’ for the highest standards of quality and safety, yacht marinas, hotels, professional golf courses. One of the largest shopping centres in the UAE - Deira Mall - will soon appear here. Within a radius of 10-15 minutes from the residential complex there is everything necessary for everyday life: schools, medical centres, supermarkets. Location advantages Thanks to the Infinity Bridge exit, which connects the islands with the mainland, the journey to Waterfront Market will take 7 minutes, to the famous attractions of Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame - 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
Shop1 km
Airport8 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shop
