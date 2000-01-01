Parkway by Prestige One

Description

A modern residential complex with an emphasis on the surrounding nature in the middle of a dynamic city. The high floor levels provide unforgettable views of the parkway. Parkway's exquisite living spaces combined with unique architectural designs is an island of tranquility in the heart of Dubai. Key Features — A rich variety of on-site entertainment and amenities, including adult and children's swimming pools, an indoor movie theater with stargazing, premium children's playrooms, a sports center, yoga room and more. — First-class materials and decorative elements in the interior design inspired by nature. — All apartments are delivered with finishing, built-in kitchen and furnishings, and panoramic windows and cozy open balconies with houseplants give a sense of comfort. Neighborhood infrastructure All the infrastructure necessary for living is within a comfortable distance. Kinderville Ras Al Khor and Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai and Dr Clinica medical center are 4-12 minutes away. Shabab Al Madina, Fresh KPmart and COOPS supermarkets are 3-5 minutes away. In addition, the residential complex is located in close proximity to the famous Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve, which has about 250 species of plants and 50 species of animals. Location Advantages The strategic location in MBR City between the major highways Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Al Khail offers a wide range of options for getting around the city. The Downtown Dubai area with the famous Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, Zabeel Park and the Dubai Frame skyscraper are all within 15 minutes. The Global Village and Worlds of Adventure amusement parks are also 15 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is an 11-minute drive away.