Parkway by Prestige One

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 67 m² to 161 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 550 000 AEDfrom 21 094 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On signing SPA
65%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax
4%
  1. On signing SPA
    65%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors32
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Satellite TVYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67
1 550 000
23 044
2 bedrooms
102
2 500 000
24 397
3 bedrooms
161
3 400 000
21 094

Description

A modern residential complex with an emphasis on the surrounding nature in the middle of a dynamic city. The high floor levels provide unforgettable views of the parkway. Parkway's exquisite living spaces combined with unique architectural designs is an island of tranquility in the heart of Dubai. Key Features — A rich variety of on-site entertainment and amenities, including adult and children's swimming pools, an indoor movie theater with stargazing, premium children's playrooms, a sports center, yoga room and more. — First-class materials and decorative elements in the interior design inspired by nature. — All apartments are delivered with finishing, built-in kitchen and furnishings, and panoramic windows and cozy open balconies with houseplants give a sense of comfort. Neighborhood infrastructure All the infrastructure necessary for living is within a comfortable distance. Kinderville Ras Al Khor and Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai and Dr Clinica medical center are 4-12 minutes away. Shabab Al Madina, Fresh KPmart and COOPS supermarkets are 3-5 minutes away. In addition, the residential complex is located in close proximity to the famous Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve, which has about 250 species of plants and 50 species of animals. Location Advantages The strategic location in MBR City between the major highways Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Al Khail offers a wide range of options for getting around the city. The Downtown Dubai area with the famous Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, Zabeel Park and the Dubai Frame skyscraper are all within 15 minutes. The Global Village and Worlds of Adventure amusement parks are also 15 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is an 11-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop12 km
Medical center11 km
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Golf Simulator
  • Lobby
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
