Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesBinghatti Circle

Binghatti Circle

38, Nakheel Circle Villas, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 35 m² to 72 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 183 798 $from 4 038 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors72
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35 – 42
183 798 – 201 497
4 721 – 5 151
1 bedroom
70 – 72
285 908 – 312 321
4 038 – 4 307
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Tallest residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. The striking architecture of the Binghatti Circle residential complex is inspired by the concept of perpetual motion. Every element here—from the smooth lines of the façade to the bright interiors—speaks of impeccable taste, attention to detail, and a commitment to excellence. Key features - The apartments feature light, calm color scheme, built-in appliances, walk-in closets, and smart home system. The finishes include travertine, wood, marble, brass, and glass. - Residents have access to modern fitness center, running track, basketball and paddle tennis courts, yoga and meditation space, playground, lounge areas, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It takes 7 minutes to get to Circle Mall, 25 minutes to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Emirates Golf Club. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.

Location

On map
38, Nakheel Circle Villas, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Джумейра Вилладж Серкл

Дубай
JVC — тихое семейное комьюнити закрытого типа с зелеными парками и водными каналами. Район расположен в центре города вблизи главных достопримечательностей. Имеет хорошо развитую инфраструктуру и транспортную сеть. Здесь будет комфортно семьям с детьми и всем, кто предпочитает размеренный образ жизни.
More

Transport accessibility

High school800 m
Shop550 m
Medical center1 km
Airport34 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Recreation area

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

Одна из крупнейших компаний в ОАЭ. Девелопер занимается не только жилой недвижимостью, но также гостиничным бизнесом, дизайном интерьера и т.д. Застройщик отличается быстрыми темпами строительства и оригинальной архитектурой зданий.
More

News about project

  1. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  2. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
  3. Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family
    Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family17.10.2024
  4. Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions
    Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions10.10.2024
Item 1 of 5
CatalogMap