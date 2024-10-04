Description

Tallest residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. The striking architecture of the Binghatti Circle residential complex is inspired by the concept of perpetual motion. Every element here—from the smooth lines of the façade to the bright interiors—speaks of impeccable taste, attention to detail, and a commitment to excellence. Key features - The apartments feature light, calm color scheme, built-in appliances, walk-in closets, and smart home system. The finishes include travertine, wood, marble, brass, and glass. - Residents have access to modern fitness center, running track, basketball and paddle tennis courts, yoga and meditation space, playground, lounge areas, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It takes 7 minutes to get to Circle Mall, 25 minutes to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Emirates Golf Club. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.