Eden House Za’abeel by H&H Development

The poetry of beauty in the heart of the metropolis. Eden House Za'abeel — a premium residential complex with textured concrete facades and cascading greenery. This club house is designed for connoisseurs of contemporary architecture who seek balance between urban dynamism and privacy in Dubai's prestigious location. Key Features — The architectural concept by DXB Lab harmoniously blends urban forms with natural elements. Apartment interiors were designed by Parisian master Tristan Auer. — Interiors feature oak parquet flooring, ivory-colored wall finishes by Armourcoat, built-in Smeg appliances, natural stone countertops with Sahara Blanc marble, and Toto/Axor sanitaryware. — World-class amenities: fitness center, yoga studio, spa with sauna and steam room, swimming pools, multi-level gardens, private lounge, children's play area, cafes and restaurants, coworking spaces, and open terraces with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa. — Services include 24/7 security with CCTV, Eden House management team, valet parking, and vacant unit maintenance program. Also available: personal butler, chauffeur, cleaning, dry cleaning, and childcare services. Location Advantages The project is located in the DIFC business community. Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road ensures quick connectivity to key city points. Travel time to DIFC takes 2 minutes, Gate Village and Gate Avenue are 5 minutes away, Museum of the Future — 7 minutes. The journey to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall takes 8-10 minutes, Emirates Towers — 12 minutes, Dubai Marina — 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away by transport.