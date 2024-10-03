Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesEden House Za’abeel by H&H Development

Eden House Za’abeel by H&H Development

Eden House, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 105 m² to 282 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 289 987 $from 11 335 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors50
HydrophoreYes
Building height235 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
105 – 111
1 289 987 – 1 742 351
12 267 – 15 608
2 bedrooms
156 – 228
2 249 876 – 2 715 053
11 895 – 14 385
3 bedrooms
260 – 282
2 948 508 – 4 188 881
11 335 – 14 846
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The poetry of beauty in the heart of the metropolis. Eden House Za'abeel — a premium residential complex with textured concrete facades and cascading greenery. This club house is designed for connoisseurs of contemporary architecture who seek balance between urban dynamism and privacy in Dubai's prestigious location. Key Features — The architectural concept by DXB Lab harmoniously blends urban forms with natural elements. Apartment interiors were designed by Parisian master Tristan Auer. — Interiors feature oak parquet flooring, ivory-colored wall finishes by Armourcoat, built-in Smeg appliances, natural stone countertops with Sahara Blanc marble, and Toto/Axor sanitaryware. — World-class amenities: fitness center, yoga studio, spa with sauna and steam room, swimming pools, multi-level gardens, private lounge, children's play area, cafes and restaurants, coworking spaces, and open terraces with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa. — Services include 24/7 security with CCTV, Eden House management team, valet parking, and vacant unit maintenance program. Also available: personal butler, chauffeur, cleaning, dry cleaning, and childcare services. Location Advantages The project is located in the DIFC business community. Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road ensures quick connectivity to key city points. Travel time to DIFC takes 2 minutes, Gate Village and Gate Avenue are 5 minutes away, Museum of the Future — 7 minutes. The journey to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall takes 8-10 minutes, Emirates Towers — 12 minutes, Dubai Marina — 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away by transport.

Location

On map
Eden House, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
Sea3 km
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center800 m
Airport10 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Restaurant/cafe

News about project

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
  2. Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions
    Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions10.10.2024
  3. Where is it easier to get a Golden Visa: Dubai or Abu Dhabi?
    Where is it easier to get a Golden Visa: Dubai or Abu Dhabi?09.10.2024
  4. Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so that the beach is a 5 minute walk away
    Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so that the beach is a 5 minute walk away03.10.2024
Item 1 of 4
CatalogMap