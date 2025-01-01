Catalog
Sea Legend One by MVS

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MVS Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 70 m² to 314 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 541 416 $from 5 092 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 128
541 416 – 727 352
5 662 – 7 645
2 bedrooms
106 – 314
804 547 – 1 602 570
5 092 – 7 523
3 bedrooms
142 – 151
1 058 385 – 1 257 712
7 443 – 8 314
Plans catalog

Description

Premium residential complex on the first coastline of Dubai Islands. The exquisite architecture and meticulously designed interiors of Sea Legend One perfectly complement the resort aesthetic and advantageous location. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Persian Gulf and the city skyline while staying close to the main business, shopping, and cultural destinations of the metropolis. Key features - Fully furnished apartments decorated in calm, neutral tones, with built-in appliances from German brand Siemens, walk-in closets, a smart home system with Alexa voice assistant, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Premium amenities have been created for residents: fully equipped gym, children's playground, infinity pool, separate children's pool, barbecue terrace, lounge area, open-air cinema, and more. - Charging stations are available for electric vehicle owners. Location advantages The project is located in one of the most dynamically developing areas of the UAE. Dubai Islands Beach is just a 1-minute walk away, and Dubai Islands Marina is 3 minutes away by transport. The Infinity Bridge and the Waterfront Market can be reached in 10 minutes. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 17 minutes away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport9 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside
