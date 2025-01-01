Catalog
DWTN Residences by Deyaar

DWTN Residences by Deyaar

Al Batha Tower Parking, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Deyaar Development Company
Total area
from 70 m² to 310 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 506 474 $from 7 135 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors110
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70
506 474
7 135
2 bedrooms
102
743 374
7 274
3 bedrooms
152
1 211 726
7 948
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Luxurious skyscraper in the heart of Dubai. The exterior of the DWTN Residences residential complex harmoniously combines smooth lines and flawless geometry. Absolute precision in every detail transforms this building into a future architectural icon. Key features - Premium apartments decorated in warm neutral colors with accents in aquamarine and metallic tones. Due to its thoughtful layout, the building is filled with natural light, and panoramic windows offer magnificent views of Burj Khalifa and the Persian Gulf. - The complex's rich infrastructure is organized into six themed areas, each on a separate floor: • House of Commons — grand lobby with artwork, café, lounge, concierge, valet parking, and much more; • House of Heirs — open and closed children's playgrounds, swimming pools for the whole family and separately for children, barbecue terrace, green area for events, etc.; • House of Wellness — unique wellness center with gym, yoga studio, spa, swimming pool, Zen garden, and therapy rooms; • Maison Amis — cigar lounge, cinema, golf simulator, chef's kitchen, etc.; • Sky Club & Park — business ecosystem with offices, coworking space, library, conference rooms, etc.; • Cloud Nine (91st floor) — premium leisure space: restaurant, infinity pool, and observation deck with 360° panoramic views. Location advantages The project is located close to key transport hubs and cultural attractions in the city. One of the emirate's main highways, Sheikh Zayed Road, is just a 2-minute drive away. The Business Bay metro station is 3 minutes away, and popular destinations such as Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 5 minutes away. Dubai Water Canal, Safa Park, and Jumeirah Beach are 10 minutes away. Trip to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.

Location

On map
Al Batha Tower Parking, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport180 m
High school1 km
Shop600 m
Medical center800 m
Metro station270 m
Airport15 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
