DWTN Residences by Deyaar

Description

Luxurious skyscraper in the heart of Dubai. The exterior of the DWTN Residences residential complex harmoniously combines smooth lines and flawless geometry. Absolute precision in every detail transforms this building into a future architectural icon. Key features - Premium apartments decorated in warm neutral colors with accents in aquamarine and metallic tones. Due to its thoughtful layout, the building is filled with natural light, and panoramic windows offer magnificent views of Burj Khalifa and the Persian Gulf. - The complex's rich infrastructure is organized into six themed areas, each on a separate floor: • House of Commons — grand lobby with artwork, café, lounge, concierge, valet parking, and much more; • House of Heirs — open and closed children's playgrounds, swimming pools for the whole family and separately for children, barbecue terrace, green area for events, etc.; • House of Wellness — unique wellness center with gym, yoga studio, spa, swimming pool, Zen garden, and therapy rooms; • Maison Amis — cigar lounge, cinema, golf simulator, chef's kitchen, etc.; • Sky Club & Park — business ecosystem with offices, coworking space, library, conference rooms, etc.; • Cloud Nine (91st floor) — premium leisure space: restaurant, infinity pool, and observation deck with 360° panoramic views. Location advantages The project is located close to key transport hubs and cultural attractions in the city. One of the emirate's main highways, Sheikh Zayed Road, is just a 2-minute drive away. The Business Bay metro station is 3 minutes away, and popular destinations such as Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 5 minutes away. Dubai Water Canal, Safa Park, and Jumeirah Beach are 10 minutes away. Trip to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.