Digest of the best articles for brokers starting to work in Dubai

The Housebook platform has compiled an entire encyclopaedia for newcomers to the UAE market.

So that you don't get lost in the large volumes of information and don't wonder which topic is best to start with, we have created a special digest with clear navigation through the articles.

Where to start

Many new brokers are hesitant to enter the Dubai market for fear of failing to attract buyers. Our article ‘How to find targeted clients for properties in Dubai: 8 easy steps’ outlines a complete strategy to help a realtor expand their contact base and attract potential investors.

But it is not as difficult to get clients as it is to retain them. Therefore, we advise you not to put it off for later, and be sure to read the article about the mistakes of beginning brokers. You will learn from it how to build relationships with investors correctly and not to spoil your reputation accidentally.

For confident answers to the disagreements of clients read the material ‘Broker's cheat sheet: Top 5 answers to clients' objections when buying real estate in Dubai’.

And in the article ‘Four fears that prevent investors from buying a property in Dubai’ we highlighted the main fears of clients and told how to deal with them.

To avoid inexperience in offering clients an illiquid property, please read ‘Top 5 main signs of an illiquid apartment in Dubai’ carefully.

Speaking the same language

Usually, beginning brokers can be confused by the unknown terms that are used in the local property market. Don't waste your time in vain searching for the decipherment of the right word. Our articles compile the very terms that you often hear from local realtors and investors.





Top real estate terms

Top real estate terms (part 2)





Neighbourhood and developer guideline

When starting out in Dubai real estate, it can be easy to get confused by the number of neighbourhoods in this metropolis.

Which one is best to live in with your family, and which one is best to move to for work?

Where can you enjoy greenery, and where 一 proximity to the coast?

What are the most hangout spots for a young couple?





These are the client questions that any broker working in Dubai is faced with.

In order to be as informed as possible, we suggest reading our detailed guides to the most popular neighbourhoods in Dubai. We are sure that after reading these articles, no client will be able to take you by surprise with questions about the advantages and disadvantages of a particular location.

The greenest neighbourhoods in Dubai, Dubai Marina, Discovery Gardens, Downtown, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Business Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour, Arjan

It's not just the number of neighbourhoods that shock beginning brokers, but also the sheer number of developers in the Dubai property market. You can get acquainted with the most famous developers in the articles ‘Popular UAE real estate developers’ and ‘Top 10 UAE real estate developers’.

We told you about how not to run into a long construction project in Dubai in the article ‘What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai’.

Popular questions to brokers

Most often clients turn to brokers with certain requests. We have not only collected the frequently repeated ones, but also provided detailed answers that can be used by beginning brokers.





The nuances of the profession

A good broker must be versed not only in sales, but also in the various nuances that accompany an investor on the way to the cherished dream 一 buying a property in Dubai. In the articles below, you can find answers to the questions:

what service and utility charges you need to pay when buying an apartment in Dubai;

the rules for inheriting a property in the UAE;

how to close a deal in the UAE remotely.

We have grouped together for you the main articles from which beginner brokers can learn a lot of useful things to put their knowledge into practice. Read our news every week to stay updated!