Discovery Gardens Neighbourhood Guide

Discovery Gardens is located in close proximity to the sea coast. It is a residential neighbourhood in Dubai known for its original architecture and lush greenery. Whether you are looking for a quiet place to relax or a lively location to meet friends, Discovery Gardens has something for everyone. The main feature of the neighbourhood is the huge landscaped gardens and green recreational areas.





The main advantages of the neighbourhood

Freehold-zone (a neighbourhood where you can buy a property with full private ownership).

For those who dislike high-rise buildings, there is good news: there are no skyscrapers in Discovery Gardens. This makes life here more relaxed and measured.

There is a metro station, a bus stop and a shopping centre close to the area.

Discovery Gardens is well landscaped. Almost every house has its own landscaped gardens as well as common green areas.

The architecture of the neighbourhood is inspired by different styles: Mediterranean with arched windows and unusual balconies, minimalist and others.

Walking distance to the Dubai Marina neighbourhood with its beautiful waterfront, yacht club and popular waterfront restaurants.









Infrastructure

One of the popular shopping centres in the area is Ibn Battuta Mall with a wide range of shopping and entertainment options. There are also several other shopping centres located near Discovery Gardens.





The Parkside Spa centre attracts the attention of residents and guests of the neighbourhood. Here you can recover after a work day or simply relax in a comfortable and peaceful atmosphere.





The neighbourhood is equipped with bicycle paths, which will definitely appeal to lovers of a sporty lifestyle and active cycling. There are also volleyball and basketball courts, parks, community pools and gardens.





Discovery Gardens is home to cafes, supermarkets and medical centres. There are also many cosy restaurants in the area, where you can try exquisite world cuisine.









Target Audience

Discovery Gardens is ideal for families with children, young couples and retirees. The neighbourhood offers easy access to Dubai's popular business locations. It is also home to many schools (Delhi Private School Academy LLC, The Winchester School) and nurseries (Chubby Cheeks Nursery). However, young people can be a little bored in the evenings: Discovery Gardens has a poorer nightlife than some other neighbourhoods in Dubai.





Investment Attractiveness

Discovery Gardens is a very attractive location for property investment. Its variety of architecture, unique residential complexes, proximity to major shopping centres and convenient transport infrastructure make the area attractive to investors. In addition, residents of Discovery Gardens have easy access to Dubai's major locations, which is of additional interest. According to ValuStrat's price index, the average price of apartments in the area rose by 32.6 per cent last year.





Other obvious pluses for investors include the following facts:

the neighbourhood is fully developed;

it has a lot of greenery;

there is a metro station here.





Transport accessibility

The neighbourhood is located between the two major highways Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. With this practical location, it offers easy access to any popular destination in Dubai. Public transport is also well developed here. In addition to the Discovery Gardens Metro Station, residents of the neighbourhood actively use buses. It takes about 15 minutes to get to Palm Jumeirah and 25 minutes to get to Dubai Mall. It takes about 45 minutes to get from Discovery Gardens to DXB International Airport.









Property types

From small studios to villas and townhouses, there is a property to suit every budget. Studio apartments are most often chosen by students or young couples who prefer to live close to Dubai's hotspots. Townhouses are mostly bought by families with children who need a larger living space.





Conclusion

Discovery Gardens is suitable for those who look for peace and privacy, but do not want to go far away from the central points of Dubai. For investors, it is attractive with stable price growth, convenient transport infrastructure and access to the waterfront. It is expected that renting out the apartment or its subsequent resale in the future can bring a good income.