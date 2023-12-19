A detailed guide to the Dubai Marina area

Why has this particular neighborhood become a destination for investors?

Dubai Marina is considered one of Dubai's most prestigious and developed neighborhoods. It is located along the Persian Gulf coast, so it is famous for its abundance of picturesque promenades and public lounges. High skyscrapers along which water canals stretch, a variety of bars, luxury yacht clubs - all this makes the area attractive not only for tourists, but also for investors.

The main pluses of the neighborhood

– Dubai Marina is located in the freehold-zone, ie you can buy real estate with full private ownership rights.

– The projected yield on real estate is up to 6.4% per annum.

– The area is ideal for both expanding your own business and investing capital in real estate.

– Here you can find entertainment for every taste: from yacht clubs to various extreme sports.

– Almost any apartment offers stunning views of the sea and the city.

– Here is the best beach in the UAE.

– Good transportation accessibility.

– Developed infrastructure of the area.

– Construction here is readily completed, so you definitely do not have to live near the construction site.

But it would be wrong not to talk about the minuses in the area. Mostly residents of Dubai Marina complain about the following points:

It seems that the neighborhood never sleeps, so many may seem noisy and maximally dynamic.

A large number of tourists, and due to this - traffic jams on the roads.

Compared to some neighborhoods in Dubai, there is little greenery here.

However, all the minuses can easily be translated into pluses. The dynamics of the area allows you to always be in the tone, instead of a car you can use public transport, and walk with children go to the neighboring district JLT, where there is a luxurious green park.

Target audience

Construction of Dubai Marina began in 2003 and quickly became one of the largest and most ambitious projects in the world. A key aspect of the neighborhood's development was the creation of an artificial marina. Dubai Marina provides a cosmopolitan lifestyle that is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and free-spirited young people.

Also not to be overlooked is that the area is considered elite, so real estate prices here are appropriate. Dubai Marina has a high status, so the demand for premium real estate is high and the rental market is booming.

Transportation accessibility

The neighborhood is connected to the main thoroughfare, Sheikh Zayed Road. The highway stretches along the north-south axis of Dubai, connecting many parts of the city, including DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, JLT and Jumeirah. Wide lanes, integrated bridges and convenient exits ensure smooth traffic flow. Therefore, Dubai Marina maximizes access to other neighborhoods.

On the other side, there is a convenient exit to Al Sufouh Road. The highway stretches along the coast from Dubai Marina to Madinat Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab. Along the way, you can enjoy the views of the Arabian Gulf and the turquoise sea.

The obvious plus point of the neighborhood is the metro. That is, to live in Dubai Marina is not necessary to have your own personal transportation, because if necessary, you can use public transport. The nearest metro stations are Dubai Marina and DMCC. There is also a well-developed network of bus stops, and the road to Dubai International Airport will take 25 minutes by car.

Developed infrastructure

JBR beach is considered one of the best in the Emirates. Here is the warmest and cleanest sea, and on the promenade there are many cafes and restaurants. Also in Dubai Marina there is a large shopping center with a movie theater and boutiques of fashion brands, so neither tourists nor locals do not have to go to Dubai Mall for shopping every time.

Fans of relaxed recreation will appreciate yacht clubs and restaurants, and for those who like more extreme entertainment, there is an inflatable water park, bungee jumping and parachute center Skydive Dubai.

The main attractions in the area are

The inflatable water park is a children's trampoline park set up on the water. Here you can have as much fun as your imagination can hold: tumbling, falling, jumping and running. For a day of fun you will have to pay 155 AED. Adult and child tickets cost the same, there are no discounts for children. Splash parks are very popular for countries and cities that have high temperatures in the summer. There are no slides, but there are various splash pads, jets of water shooting out of the ground, and water rides, so Splash Pad is an ideal alternative to a water park for very young children. The age limit for entry is under 12 years old. XLINE is the most extreme and fun attraction at Dubai Marina, where participants are invited to take a zip-line ride. The cable is stretched between Amjan Towers and the roof of the shopping center. You'll have to pay 650 AED for the extreme experience, but the memories will stay with you for a lifetime. The main place for gourmets and lovers of different types of cuisine is Pier 7. The concept of the complex is unusual: on seven floors there are seven restaurants with cuisines of different nations of the world. You can make a week-long gastronomic journey without leaving the neighborhood. Dinner in one of the restaurants will cost you at least 200 AED.

Investment Attractiveness

Dubai Marina continues to be one of the most popular and sought after neighborhoods in Dubai. This is due to the large selection of properties, high level of service, proximity to the business center of the city and tourist attraction.

The highest yields are provided by studios and 1-bedroom apartments - approximately up to 6.4%. They are followed by apartments with 2-3 bedrooms with yields of about 5.7% and 5.3% respectively. Spacious 4-5 bedroom lots boast a likely annualized yield of 4.5%.

When choosing villas and townhouses profitability directly depends on the number of rooms - the more they are, the higher the income. Therefore, Dubai Marina is considered the most popular area for buying luxury apartments in Dubai.

Russian-speaking community is well developed here, which is also important for many clients. After all, in Dubai Marina you can feel comfortable even if you have a language barrier.

Top 2 projects of the district for investment

Liv Lux is a new project with hotel service on the picturesque seafront.

For sale apartments with 3-4 bedrooms.

Readiness: fourth quarter of 2025.

Apartments and penthouses with floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious terraces and stunning views of the Persian Gulf.

The residential complex offers internal developed infrastructure: lounge, beauty salon, yoga studio, fitness centers, conference hall, cinemas, swimming pools, padel tennis court, barbecue area, special golf course, infinity pool and SPA zone.

Price: from 6 049 548 AED

Liv Residence is a residential complex located on the bank of the man-made canal Dubai creek.

Apartments with 2 bedrooms are on sale.

Completion: third quarter of 2020.

Spacious apartments with panoramic windows and high ceilings. The main services of the residential complex: outdoor swimming pool, outdoor playgrounds, sports complex, etc. Dubai Marina Mall is within walking distance.

Cost: from 3,299,548 AED

What's the bottom line

Dubai Marina presents a unique combination of modern lifestyle, luxury and business potential. It is thanks to the developed infrastructure and transport links that the area becomes not only a convenient place to live, but also a center of commercial activity.