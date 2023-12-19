UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Liv Lux

Liv Lux

1A, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
Seaport
  1. External View
Item 1 of 5
External View
DeveloperLIV Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 186 m² to 1418 m²
Bedroomsfrom 3 to 5
Start price6 049 548 AED
from 6 049 548 AED
from 32 364 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
30%1 814 864 AED
Registration of the contract
4%241982 AED
Before the completion date
30%1 814 864 AED
Handover
40%2 419 819 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ4 2025
Sales launchQ4 2022
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
FacadeCurtain Wall
Plot area3382 m²
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 6 049 548 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
Shop400 m
Medical center3 km
Metro station1 km
Sea500 m

About project

New project with an international level of hotel service on the picturesque Dubai Marina embankment. Enjoy stunning views of the Persian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and the surrounding Dubai. The 47-storey residential complex includes apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and duplex penthouses with 4-5 bedrooms. All lots have spacious terraces, balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows. The interiors of apartments are in a calm color scheme with a predominance of soft shades of wood and stone.

Internal infrastructure: a lounge, a beauty salon, a yoga studio, an infinity pool, a SPA and a fitness center, a conference hall, cinemas, swimming pools, a padel tennis court, landscaped gardens, a barbecue area, a golf course. Dubai Media City, Jumeirah Lake Towers and Emirates Hills are located nearby. The Walk Promenade, Dubai Marina Mall, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa and The Ritz-Carlton Hotels are 5 minutes away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly get to the main locations of Dubai. Jumeirah, Royal Meridian 1 bus stop is within walking distance. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes. Near the main attractions Burj Al Arab and Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel are a 15-minute drive away. A little further away is Burj Khalifa and the popular Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and DIFC. High-quality finish The apartments are rented with designer finishes and household appliances Miele, Siemens, Villeroy & Boch. Italian marble and natural wood were used in the decoration. Reliable developer LIV Developers is the international developer that creates projects around the world: New York, Los Angeles, Istanbul and Dubai. In the Dubai market, the developer chooses exclusively economically attractive areas, including Palm Jumeirah, Perl Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Emirate Hills and Jebel Ali.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
186 - 235
6 049 548 - 8 999 548
32 364 - 38 289
4 bedrooms
307 - 307
10 249 548 - 10 249 548
33 371 - 33 371

Infrastructure

1A, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

News about project

  1. A detailed guide to the Dubai Marina area
    A detailed guide to the Dubai Marina area19.12.2023
  2. Resident visa: how to get
    Resident visa: how to get07.02.2023
Item 1 of 2