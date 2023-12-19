Internal infrastructure: a lounge, a beauty salon, a yoga studio, an infinity pool, a SPA and a fitness center, a conference hall, cinemas, swimming pools, a padel tennis court, landscaped gardens, a barbecue area, a golf course. Dubai Media City, Jumeirah Lake Towers and Emirates Hills are located nearby. The Walk Promenade, Dubai Marina Mall, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa and The Ritz-Carlton Hotels are 5 minutes away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly get to the main locations of Dubai. Jumeirah, Royal Meridian 1 bus stop is within walking distance. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes. Near the main attractions Burj Al Arab and Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel are a 15-minute drive away. A little further away is Burj Khalifa and the popular Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and DIFC. High-quality finish The apartments are rented with designer finishes and household appliances Miele, Siemens, Villeroy & Boch. Italian marble and natural wood were used in the decoration. Reliable developer LIV Developers is the international developer that creates projects around the world: New York, Los Angeles, Istanbul and Dubai. In the Dubai market, the developer chooses exclusively economically attractive areas, including Palm Jumeirah, Perl Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Emirate Hills and Jebel Ali.

More