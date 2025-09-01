LIV Real Estate Development

A company with international experience in creating luxury real estate in New York, Los Angeles and investments in Dubai since the 2000s. Rapid sales in the UAE are the result of years of experience and commitment to excellence. For example, 75% of the first standalone project launched in 2015 was sold in less than a year.





Advantages of LIV Developers:

- Customized approach;

- Fast project realization;

- Attractive terms and conditions;

- High quality.





LIV Developers is the choice of those who appreciate luxury, style and reliability.