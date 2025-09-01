LIV Real Estate Development

Catalog
A company with international experience in creating luxury real estate in New York, Los Angeles and investments in Dubai since the 2000s. Rapid sales in the UAE are the result of years of experience and commitment to excellence. For example, 75% of the first standalone project launched in 2015 was sold in less than a year.


Advantages of LIV Developers:

- Customized approach;

- Fast project realization;

- Attractive terms and conditions;

- High quality.


LIV Developers is the choice of those who appreciate luxury, style and reliability.

Waterside by LIV
Waterside by LIV
La Verda Dubai Marina Suites & Villas, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2025
DeveloperLIV Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 242 m² to 944 m²
Down payment
2 bedroomsfrom 242 m²from 11 699 548 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 598 m²from 25 999 548 AED
from 11 699 548 AEDfrom 40 221 AED/m²
Liv Lux
Liv Lux
1A, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperLIV Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 186 m² to 1418 m²
Down payment30%
3 bedroomsfrom 186 m²from 6 749 548 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 675 m²from 23 999 548 AED
5 bedroomsfrom 1418 m²from 67 999 548 AED
from 6 749 548 AEDfrom 35 534 AED/m²
LIV Maritime
LIV Maritime
WS06, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
DeveloperLIV Real Estate Development
Total areafrom 72 m² to 519 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 72 m²from 1 999 548 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 107 m²from 2 679 548 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 239 m²from 6 374 548 AED
from 1 999 548 AEDfrom 24 873 AED/m²
