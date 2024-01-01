Catalog
LIV Maritime

WS06, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
LIV Real Estate Development
Total area
from 63 m² to 345 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 499 548 AEDfrom 20 855 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
55%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
63 – 85
1 499 548 – 2 449 548
23 701 – 28 506
2 bedrooms
93 – 135
2 549 548 – 3 749 548
27 306 – 27 682
3 bedrooms
182 – 345
4 799 548 – 7 199 548
20 855 – 26 318
Project brochure

Description

Elegant residential tower on the shores of the Persian Gulf in Dubai Maritime City. The glass façade of the LIV Maritime clubhouse emphasises the building's contemporary design. Exquisite interiors and detailed layouts create an atmosphere of tranquillity and inspiration. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, Smart Home systems, built-in wardrobes and European brand appliances. Panoramic windows fill the house with natural light. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, yoga space, padel tennis court, mini golf course, infinity pool, separate pool for children, children's playground, sauna, Jacuzzi, barbecue area, meeting room and others. - Residents can take advantage of 24-hour concierge service. Location advantages The project has an exit on Sheikh Rashid Road. Rashid Yachts & Marina is 5 minutes away, Pearl Jumeirah is 7 minutes away and Dubai International Financial Centre is 15 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are 18 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
District Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Shop280 m
Airport13 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Paddle tennis
  • Waterside
