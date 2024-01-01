Description

Elegant residential tower on the shores of the Persian Gulf in Dubai Maritime City. The glass façade of the LIV Maritime clubhouse emphasises the building's contemporary design. Exquisite interiors and detailed layouts create an atmosphere of tranquillity and inspiration. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, Smart Home systems, built-in wardrobes and European brand appliances. Panoramic windows fill the house with natural light. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, yoga space, padel tennis court, mini golf course, infinity pool, separate pool for children, children's playground, sauna, Jacuzzi, barbecue area, meeting room and others. - Residents can take advantage of 24-hour concierge service. Location advantages The project has an exit on Sheikh Rashid Road. Rashid Yachts & Marina is 5 minutes away, Pearl Jumeirah is 7 minutes away and Dubai International Financial Centre is 15 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are 18 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.