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HomeBlogNewsResident visa: how to get
Date: 07.02.2023

Resident visa: how to get

Resident visa: how to get

The residence visa will allow you to legally live in the country for 10 years. Benefits of applying for a visa:


  •  Long period of residence in the country.
  •  Free movement.
  •  Opening a bank account and getting a loan.
  •  Obtaining the status of a tax resident of the UAE.
  •  Doing business in the country.
  •  Legal work in local companies.
  •  Teaching children in local schools.
  •  Registration of medical insurance.
  •  Getting a driver's license.
  •  Applying for a Schengen visa and a US visa.


Ways to get a resident visa:


  •  After getting a job in a company that is registered in the country.
  •  Upon admission to an educational institution in the UAE.
  •  After opening your own business in the territory of the free economic zone.
  •  When buying a property from 750 000 AED.
  •  When investing from 10 000 000 AED of investments in the country's economy.
  •  For outstanding achievements in the field of science.


To learn more about the possibilities offered by a visa, call +971 43 102302.



  1. Liv Lux
    Liv Lux
    1A, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2025
    DeveloperLIV Real Estate Development
    Total areafrom 143 m² to 1418 m²
    Down Payment30%
    from 1 225 200 $from 8 536 $/m²
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