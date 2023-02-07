Resident visa: how to get

The residence visa will allow you to legally live in the country for 10 years. Benefits of applying for a visa:
- Long period of residence in the country.
- Free movement.
- Opening a bank account and getting a loan.
- Obtaining the status of a tax resident of the UAE.
- Doing business in the country.
- Legal work in local companies.
- Teaching children in local schools.
- Registration of medical insurance.
- Getting a driver's license.
- Applying for a Schengen visa and a US visa.
Ways to get a resident visa:
- After getting a job in a company that is registered in the country.
- Upon admission to an educational institution in the UAE.
- After opening your own business in the territory of the free economic zone.
- When buying a property from 750 000 AED.
- When investing from 10 000 000 AED of investments in the country's economy.
- For outstanding achievements in the field of science.
To learn more about the possibilities offered by a visa, call +971 43 102302.